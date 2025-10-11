Nick Saban fills in as guest holder for Pat McAfee's kicking contest with a $1 million payout on the line. (2:04)

Week 7 of the college football season features some unlikely, undefeated teams out to prove their place among the College Football Playoff contenders.

The No. 14 Missouri Tigers host the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide while the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers travel to face the No. 3 Oregon Ducks. The Ducks are 7-0 at home all-time in AP top 10-ranked matchups. The upstart Hoosiers, meanwhile, lost both of their top 10-ranked games last season.

Both teams, with Oregon's Dante Moore and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, have Heisman contenders and NFL hopefuls at QB.

The week starts with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in their second ranked matchup of the season, this time against the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini. The Buckeyes' defense has been going off this season, not allowing more than nine points in a game this season.