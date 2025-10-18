Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 of the college football season has the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the latest (and hopefully not last) edition of their historic rivalry. If the Irish, with two losses, want to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race, they need a win to bolster their credentials. The Trojans are the only remaining team on the Irish's schedule that is currently ranked.

The Trojans, who have one loss, are second in FBS in total offense with 552 yards per game and QB Jayden Maiava leads the country with a 93.1 QBR this season and averages 10.8 yards per attempt, most among quarterbacks with at least 100 passes thrown this season.

Also in primetime is this year's Holy War between the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars. Since Kyle Whittingham's first full season at Utah in 2005, 13 of the 16 games against BYU have been decided by single digits.

Follow along here for real-time highlights, and key moments from these games: