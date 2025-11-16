Eli Bowen picks off Ty Simpson's pass and goes 87 yards to the house for an Oklahoma pick-six vs. Alabama. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

The SEC would have you believe that its depth of talent, unparalleled in all the world outside of, perhaps, the all-you-can-eat menu at Olive Garden, makes it nearly impossible for any team to run the gamut of a full season unscathed, but for most of its recent history, this has been more bluster than reality. For all the hype, the powers of the league -- Georgia and Alabama, primarily -- have slugged their way to championships, with the occasional scare coming only when they had grown bored with their dominance and toyed with their prey.

But the 2025 season appears different. Nearly half the league's games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The balance of power seems to sway like an LSU fan after a 12-hour tailgate, as teams' fortunes rise and wane, sometimes from quarter to quarter, and Week 12's action was the perfect showcase for this heart-pounding reality.

Texas A&M was left for dead at halftime against a struggling South Carolina, but emerged like an Auburn booster after a loss to Kentucky, ready to dish out whatever's needed to change its fate.

Oklahoma, its playoff hopes on the brink, rode into Tuscaloosa and exposed the flaws in Alabama's seemingly impenetrable armor with a relentless defense that tormented Ty Simpson and nabbed a trio of takeaways.

Florida, having shed the weight of a coach forever on the hot seat, went to Oxford with sights set on an upset, pushing Ole Miss well into the fourth quarter.

And Georgia, welcoming Texas to Sanford Stadium for the first time, took its share of body blows, but delivered the knockout punch with a third-quarter drive that included a pair of gutsy fourth-down calls, before rolling to a 35-10 win that might have ended the Longhorns' postseason dreams.

Nothing came easily in the SEC on Saturday, a day with so much unexpected drama that even rapper Waka Flocka had to rescue a bunch of Kentucky fans stuck in a stadium elevator in what was surely the most heroic act by a hip-hop artist in service to the SEC since Flo Rida felled a shark that had boarded their boat and stolen Jim McElwain's clothes.

Waka Flocka Flame didn't just attend Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech. He also helped rescue some Kentucky fans stuck in an elevator at Kroger Field.https://t.co/lhVORgHwRE pic.twitter.com/aGXklA9VPi — KSR (@KSRonX) November 15, 2025

Like scaling mountains or waiting tables at Waffle House after midnight, life in the SEC is not for the faint of heart.

Saturday delivered one of the most epic comebacks in recent SEC history, as Texas A&M erased a 30-3 halftime deficit thanks to Marcel Reed's dynamic second half, in which he completed 16 of 20 passes for 298 yards and 3 touchdowns, and the Aggies did the impossible -- beating a 3-7 team by a point.

Reed's three first-half turnovers put A&M in the hole, and though he certainly earned savior status in the second half, the Aggies' fortunes largely turned after a police officer bumped shoulders and exchanged words with South Carolina players following a touchdown.

play 0:41 Texas state trooper sent home after making contact with South Carolina players A Texas state trooper was relieved of game-day duties during Texas A&M's game against South Carolina after making contact with Gamecocks players.

Officials confirmed the state trooper was immediately relieved of his gameday duties, and after the Aggies followed the altercation with a 28-3 run, he was quickly reassigned to Johnny Manziel's entourage.

A&M played with fire, but survived. Things weren't so simple for Alabama.

The Tide's lack of a consistent run game has been a concern all season, and the reliance on Simpson's arm to burnish the entire offense seemed to be flirting with disaster, like wearing a white shirt to Dreamland.

Still, it was the Tide that managed to move the football at times. Oklahoma managed just 212 yards -- nearly half Alabama's tally. But three takeaways led to 17 Sooners points, and a missed field goal proved the difference in a 23-21 Oklahoma win.

With losses to Texas and Ole Miss already, the Sooners' path to the playoff was limited, but Saturday's win was a massive step forward.

To celebrate, Oklahoma played "Dixieland Delight" and "Sweet Home Alabama" in the locker room -- their most on-the-nose playlist since using Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me" after beating Michigan -- and wore T-shirts reading "Hard to Kill," that, we assume, were purchased from Steven Seagal's estate sale. Brent Venables, after arriving at his postgame press conference by bursting through a wall like the Kool-Aid Man, touted the win as a watershed moment for a program that hadn't beaten a top-five team on the road since 2017.

If Saturday was the chance for Oklahoma to prove its playoff bona fides, however, it may have been a death blow for rival Texas.

Georgia jumped out to a 14-3 lead, but the offense suddenly got stuck in the mud, and a Gunner Stockton interception midway through the third quarter seemed to open the door for Texas. The Longhorns scored six plays later to pull within four, and they had the Dawgs backed into a fourth-and-1 at their own 36 on the ensuing drive. This should've been the point in which the wheels came off for Georgia. Instead, Kirby Smart chose to go for it, Stockton hit Chauncey Bowens for a 10-yard completion, and the drive continued. Four plays later, Georgia faced another fourth down, and this time the Dawgs converted thanks to a Texas penalty. They scored on the drive, executed a brilliant on-side kick, scored again, and the rest was easy.

The win was a credit to Stockton, who continues his run of understated greatness this season. He threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns, connected with eight different receivers, threw just five incompletions, and revealed that it was actually him who solved the government shutdown by playing an emotional rendition of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." on air guitar on the floor of the Senate. But it was a reminder, too, that Smart is the closest thing college football has to Keyser Soze, utterly unflappable in the face of risk because no one else has the stomach to stop him.

Add in Florida's flirtation with an upset in Oxford, taking a 24-20 lead into the fourth quarter, and even LSU's 23-22 win over Arkansas that was definitely just to spite Brian Kelly, and it was as rollicking an SEC Saturday as we've gotten in a while.

"It just means more" is as often a punchline as it is a tagline, but in Week 12, it was impossible to argue. In the SEC, nearly every snap came with a dose of drama and intensity that felt like playoff football. That a sizable number of these teams will soon be part of the real playoff now seems beyond a doubt.

More:

Trends | Under the radar

Heisman five

Week 12 vibe check

Each week, a few top-25 matchups reframe the playoff picture. But beneath the headlines, dozens of small twists can add up to even bigger impact. We collect those here.

Trending up: USC's second-half offense

In what Iowa fans described as the most mind-boggling act of creativity since Kirk Ferentz mowed crop circles onto Matt Campbell's lawn, the Hawkeyes lined up receiver Reece Vander Zee in shotgun, then threw a pass to QB Mark Gronowski for a touchdown to go up 21-7 on Iowa midway through the second quarter.

play 0:15 Reece Vander Zee connects for 5-yard TD pass Reece Vander Zee connects for 5-yard TD pass

But, in keeping with state law, Iowa's offense hit 21 points and then called it a day, with its final four drives ending with two punts, an interception and a turnover on downs, allowing the Trojans to storm back for a 26-21 win.

Makai Lemon keyed the win for the Trojans with 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. But the turning point in the final dagger for Iowa may have come on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on an assistant coach who had stepped onto the field of play that kept a drive alive and allowed USC to run out the clock. Afterward, the assistant was severely punished when he wasn't allowed to get In-N-Out burger with the rest of the team.

Trending down: A playoff spot for the American

Two weeks ago, Memphis was poised for a playoff spot, with the committee noting that the Tigers were its No. 1 team out of the Group of 5, despite not being ranked in the top 25.

Since then, Memphis has lost to Tulane and, on Saturday, 31-27 to East Carolina, and then again when the Pirates' social media team delivered some salt to the wound -- and sent it UPS.

Meanwhile, USF's playoff hopes all but evaporated as Navy ran for 338 yards to beat the Bulls 41-38.

Now, like Charles Cotesworth Pinckney, the American is about to find out what happens when you leave the door open for James Madison, which walloped App State 58-10 on Saturday. The Dukes are 9-1, their lone loss coming to Louisville in a game in which they led in the second half. The Dukes can make a persuasive case as the top team in the Group of 5. The lone smudge on JMU's résumé is that its best win this season came against boredom, as the rest of the Sun Belt saved on revenue-sharing payouts by fielding teams made up of guys they found waiting for barbecue sandwiches at the Gulfport, Mississippi, Buc-ee's.

Trending up: Miami's offense

After spending much of the past month running an offensive scheme best described as "what if we gave a chimpanzee the keys to a 1993 Honda Accord," Miami finally seemed to rekindle its early-season magic in an emphatic 41-7 win over NC State.

Carson Beck threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, the ground game ran for 214 yards despite missing starting tailback Mark Fletcher Jr., and at no point did Mario Cristobal have to threaten to revoke offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's access to the good cappuccino machine, forcing him to instead use the travel coffee machine that Al Golden left in the office in 2015.

Will such an impressive victory be enough to erase the committee's doubts about the Canes' playoff worthiness? Only time will tell -- and, no, sorry, we're being told the committee actually watched Miami (Ohio)'s loss to Toledo and has dropped the Canes from the rankings.

Trending up: Pitt's bigger goals

There's a rule in sales that you should underpromise and overdeliver, so kudos to Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, who suggested this week that the Panthers could give up 100 points to Notre Dame and still be good. Well, Pitt allowed a meager 37 points -- 63 fewer than we might've expected. That, folks, is a massive success.

Oh, sure, Pitt still lost 37-15, as the Irish tormented freshman QB Mason Heintschel (four sacks and a pick-six) all game, and Jeremiyah Love ran for 147 yards, but that's beside the point. It's a little like watching any Nicholas Cage movie since 1992. Once you realize he wasn't trying all that hard, it's kind of impressive how entertaining "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" turned out to be.

And, to Narduzzi's larger point, Pitt remains well-positioned to make a run at an ACC championship, assuming the ACC doesn't take the simpler path and pivot to a Savannah Bananas traveling sports comedy act by December.

Trending down: Protecting leads at Wrigley Field

Michigan entered the fourth quarter at Wrigley Field on Saturday leading Northwestern by 12, thanks to stellar performances by tailback Jordan Marshall (142 yards, two scores) and receiver Andrew Marsh (12 catches, 189 yards), but things quickly fell apart.

The Wolverines turned the ball over on three straight drives, allowing Northwestern to take the lead 22-21 with just over two minutes to go.

But in a nod to Cubs fans, who had gone more than a month without seeing the bullpen blow a late lead, Northwestern was happy to fill that void. Michigan drove 50 yards on 11 plays, converting a trio of third downs, before Dominic Zvada drilled a 31-yarder to win it 24-22.

On the upside for Northwestern, at halftime, Tony Petitti sold the naming rights to every fourth-quarter Big Ten collapse to fast-food giant Arby's -- "When it's the fourth quarter and your stomach is in knots, think Arby's!" -- and that blown lead just nabbed the Wildcats an extra $146.50 in revenue.

Trending up: Leaving no doubt

UCF traveled to Lubbock, hoping to pull an upset against Texas Tech, but Jacob Rodriguez and the Red Raiders' defense weren't having it.

Rodriguez racked up nine tackles, Texas Tech had four sacks and eight tackles for loss and the Red Raiders had two takeaways while holding the Knights to just 230 yards of offense in a 48-9 win.

play 1:07 Texas Tech cruises at home vs. UCF Texas Tech cruises at home vs. UCF

Texas Tech looks increasingly like the one team outside the Big Ten and SEC capable of making a deep playoff run after winning its past four games by a combined 126 points -- each by at least 23 -- while its defense can make a case as the country's best.

We must admit, it's nice to finally see a team from a small town without a lot of hoopla achieve such immense success, knowing all it took was some good, old-fashioned Texas gumption, the will to work every day and $30-some million donated by oil barons who decided to support the football program, because buying the moon involved way too much red tape.

Trending down: The forward pass

On Saturday, Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson threw for 430 yards against Utah. Utes QB Devon Dampier threw for 80 yards. And the Utes won 55-28.

Instead, the Utes relied on the ground game, rushing for 380 yards and five touchdowns, led by Byrd Ficklin, who had 166 yards and two scores, in spite of his name clearly being a pseudonym Adam Levine uses when checking into hotels.

It was the type of old-school, blue-collar, hard-nosed performance that Kyle Whittingham said reminded him of his own goatee, and keeps the Utes' playoff hopes alive with just two games remaining.

Trending down: Doomsday scenarios in the ACC

In the ACC's ongoing quest to see how bleak things can get before its games require a parental warning, the league entered Week 12 facing a small but real possibility that it could miss the College Football Playoff.

For that to happen, Duke would need to win out, claim the league's title with four losses, then be passed in the rankings by two Group of 5 champions.

Was it likely? No. Would it have been the final straw before Jim Phillips flipped over his desk, lit his special ACC commissioner card that gets him 20% off at Bojangles on fire and moved into the woods to live a life of quiet solitude alongside Paul Johnson? Yes. Yes, it would.

Fortunately for the ACC, however, it sidestepped at least one banana peel on its way to inevitably tumbling off a cliff, as Virginia thrashed the Blue Devils 34-17, thanks to 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns from tailback J'Mari Taylor.

With Duke's title hopes thwarted, the ACC can now safely turn its attention to embarrassing itself in basketball season.

Under-the-radar play of the week

Notre Dame speedster Jadarian Price returned the opening kickoff of the second half 43 yards -- the last 11 of which he dragged Pitt kicker Sam Carpenter, who had grabbed hold of his undershirt and went for a ride.

The return set up a Notre Dame touchdown, but the good news for Carpenter was that he earned 1,100 rewards miles and, when combined with his Jadarian Extra credit card, puts him just one more trip away from Price having to give him a piggyback ride anywhere in the continental U.S.

Under-the-radar game of the week

In a back-and-forth game in the Ivy League, Penn turned an 11-play drive into a 30-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to go up 43-42 with 22 seconds to play.

But the only time you should write off Harvard is if your dad can claim your tuition as a business expense for his venture capital firm.

The Crimson got completions of 21 and 18 yards from QB Jaden Craig, setting up Kieran Corr for a 53-yard field goal to win it.

Harvard is 9-0 this season and 6-0 in Ivy League play, but just as importantly, those cretins from Penn learned a valuable lesson about messing with Harvard men, who'll now don their victory smoking jackets, recline in an oversized leather chair made from the hide of the world's last unicorn, swirl a snifter filled with the tears of local street urchins and twirl their mustaches as they recall their many great victories over their lessers.

Heisman five

We've reached the "put you best defensive player into the game on offense" portion of the Heisman campaign, and frankly, we couldn't be more excited about it.

1. Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant 31-7 win over Wisconsin Badgers, leading Badgers fans to ask for some clarification on how that was possible, as they had been led to believe the forward pass had been outlawed in 2022.

2. Ohio State QB Julian Sayin

A blowout win over UCLA afforded Sayin few opportunities to show off, and even his highlights really belonged to Jeremiah Smith.

JEREMIAH SMITH ONLY NEEDS ONE HAND 😱



📺:NBC@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/NPs9bCm7s2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2025

Sayin finished 23-of-31 for 184 yards and a touchdown, a snoozer by his standards, but at least it got him home before his 11 p.m. bedtime so he won't be grumpy for play group in the morning.

3. Georgia Tech QB Haynes King

King was amazing yet again as Georgia Tech narrowly survived Boston College, 36-34. He threw for 371 and ran for 53, and all of it was necessary as the Yellow Jackets defense struggled once again. The Heisman isn't exactly an MVP award, but if a player's value to his team matters, then it's hard not to have King near the top of any ballot. Despite missing Tech's game against FCS Gardner-Webb, King is second among all Power 4 players in total offense, which is evidence enough for his Heisman candidacy. But what's far more impressive is that 52% of his 3,066 yards this year have come while the Jackets were trailing.

This was Brent Key after Georgia Tech's win.