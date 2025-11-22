Open Extended Reactions

The Oregon Ducks are firmly in the College Football Playoff picture and the USC Trojans are trying to play their way into (and maybe knock their rival out) it.

The Ducks, No. 7 in the latest CFP rankings and the Trojans, sitting at No. 15, are still clinging to some hopes of reaching the Big Ten title game. This game would serve as an elimination game of sorts.

Longtime Pac-12 rivals, the stakes in the Big Ten are different this season. Oregon is looking to win its fourth straight game over USC but will face Trojans QB Jayden Maiava who is averaging 319 yards per game against ranked opponents this season.

We're tracking the biggest plays and top moments.