Open Extended Reactions

Week 1 is finally here and there's plenty to know about ahead of this weekend. Top 25 matchups will be played, and many freshmen will have the chance to show if they can shine under the bright lights for the first time.

All eyes will be on No. 1 Texas-No. 3 Ohio State as the Longhorns travel to the Horseshoe Saturday. What can we expect to see from Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in Week 1? No. 9 LSU travels to No. 4 Clemson in a tough road matchup to start off the season. While Brian Kelly and LSU have yet to win a Week 1 matchup the past three seasons, will this be the game that changes that? As we look forward to a jam-packed weekend, we take a look back at some of the best quotes of the offseason.

Our reporters break down what to know entering Week 1.

Jump to:

Expectations for Arch and Jeremiah

LSU-Clemson | Freshmen to watch

Offseason quotes

Texas-Ohio State preview

What could we see from Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith in his sophomore season? Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

What do we need to see from Arch Manning Week 1?

We can expect Manning to take some deep shots, especially to receiver Ryan Wingo, who Manning has raved about all offseason. The Longhorns weren't great at stretching the field last season with Quinn Ewers, but whenever Manning got in, he looked to make big plays. Texas' offensive staffers said this spring they keep reminding Manning that he just needs to keep the offense moving forward and to take the easy throws when he can, especially while breaking in four new starters on the offensive line. Similarly, Manning, who has open-field speed, has been reminded by everyone -- including his grandfather, Archie, who liked to run around a little bit -- to get down or get out of bounds, and not to drop his shoulder and try to run anyone over. Manning doesn't have to be "superhuman" or "do anything that is extraordinary," Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. But a solid performance on the road at No. 3 Ohio State to open the season would set the Longhorns on a national championship trajectory. -- Dave Wilson

What can we expect from Jeremiah Smith in his sophomore debut?

Smith noted during Big Ten media days last month that with a year of experience behind him, he expects to play even faster this season. That's a scary proposition for the rest of college football, considering Smith put together one of the greatest true freshman seasons in college football history, capped with his game-clinching reception that lifted Ohio State to a national championship. The Longhorns were one of the only teams to keep Smith in check last year, holding him to just one catch for three yards. Of course, the attention on Smith allowed Carnell Tate and Emeka Egbuka to thrive, combining for 12 receptions in the 28-14 Buckeyes win. Still, Smith said he has been waiting for this opportunity to face Texas again. How new quarterback Julian Sayin performs could dictate the quality of Smith's opportunities. Either way, Smith is primed to put on a show on the big Week 1 stage. -- Jake Trotter

What each team needs to capitalize on to win

LSU: Four starters from last year's starting offensive line were selected in the 2025 NFL draft, but that doesn't mean LSU was elite up front. The Tigers ranked last in the SEC in rushing offense and mustered just 1.5 yards before contact on dropbacks, ahead of only Vanderbilt. This year's unit will need to improve dramatically on that clip if LSU wants to contend for a playoff berth and that starts with the opener against Clemson. Clemson's defensive front, manned by Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, is stout, and new coordinator Tom Allen will have his sights set on making LSU one-dimensional. The key to getting the ground game going will be a youth movement in the backfield led by Caden Durham and five-star freshman Harlem Berry. -- David Hale

Clemson: As Hale mentioned, Clemson needs to dominate up front -- as much as that sounds like a cliché. LSU coach Brian Kelly said he planned to rotate as many as eight offensive linemen in the opener, which is a nod to team depth, but may not be conducive in the type of environment they will be playing in. Clemson is eager to show that it has vastly improved in its front seven under new defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who brings a far more aggressive approach with his scheme. That aggressiveness was missing a year ago, as Clemson struggled to stop the run and consistently get after the quarterback with its best pass rushers. Clemson ranked No. 85 against the run a season ago while Penn State, where Allen coached, ranked No. 9. The same can be said on offense, where a veteran offensive line must help Clemson get the ground game going. Cade Klubnik was more effective as a passer last season because the Tigers had balance in their ground game. Converted receiver Adam Randall gets the nod at running back, and true freshman Gideon Davidson is expected to play. -- Andrea Adelson

Five freshmen to watch in Week 1

Will Michigan QB Bryce Underwood shine under the bright lights in his freshman debut? AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan, No. 1 in 2025 ESPN 300

Underwood shook the recruiting world with his late-cycle flip from LSU to the in-state Wolverines last November. Ten months later, ESPN's top 2025 recruit is set to be the program's Week 1 starter when No. 14 Michigan hosts New Mexico on Saturday.

Underwood's elite arm talent, pocket awareness and mobility has impressed the Wolverines' coaching staff since he arrived on campus in January, as has his accelerated knowledge of the game. The young quarterback will get his first chance to flash that talent alongside fellow Michigan newcomers in running back Justice Haynes (Alabama transfer) and wide receiver Donaven McCulley (Indiana) in Week 1 before Underwood and the Wolverines stare down a much stiffer challenge against an experienced, Brent Venables-led Oklahoma defense on Sept. 6.

Elijah Griffin, DT, Georgia, No. 3 in 2025 ESPN 300

For the first time since 2021, the Bulldogs landed the state of Georgia's top-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, and Griffin already appears poised to be a Day 1 contributor for the No. 5 Bulldogs.

Like many of the elite defensive line talents before him at Georgia, Griffin possesses top-end traits -- speed, physicality and SEC-ready size at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds -- that have had onlookers drawing comparisons to former Bulldog Jalen Carter throughout the spring and summer. Griffin's maturity and ability to pick up the defense has also stood out as he vies for snaps along a revamped Georgia defensive line that returns multiple starters from a year ago. Whether or not he starts against Marshall on Saturday, Griffin is expected to play early and often in a significant role within coordinator Glenn Schumann's defense this fall.

Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon, No. 4 in 2025 ESPN 300

Moore has been one of the nation's most productive high school playmakers in recent seasons, and his elite speed and playmaking talent are expected to earn him early opportunities this fall as he steps into an unsettled Ducks wide receiver group.

Missing top 2024 pass catchers Tez Johnson (NFL), Traeshon Holden (NFL) and Evan Stewart (injury), No. 7 Oregon is screaming for fresh downfield producers in 2025. The Ducks have plenty of experienced options between Florida State transfer Malik Benson and returners Justius Lowe, Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyler Kasper, but none offer the brand of electricity Moore presents. One of ESPN's highest-rated wide receiver prospects since 2006, Moore should be an asset for first-year starting quarterback Dante Moore as soon as Oregon takes the field against Montana State on Saturday.

Demetres Samuel Jr., DB/WR, Syracuse, No. 223 in 2025 ESPN 300

Samuel reclassified into the 2025 class to enter college a year early. At just 17 years old, the 6-1, 195-pound freshman is set to feature prominently for the Orange this fall starting with Syracuse's Week 1 matchup with No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday in Atlanta.

A speedy tackler from Palm Bay, Florida, Samuel has legit two-way potential, and the Orange intends to make the most of it in 2025. Syracuse coach Fran Brown announced earlier this month that Samuel will start at cornerback against Tennessee while also taking snaps at wide receiver, where the Orange are replacing their top two pass catchers from a year ago. With Travis Hunter in the NFL, Samuel stands as one of the most intriguing two-way talents across college football.

Jayvan Boggs, WR, Florida State, No. 284 in 2025 ESPN 300

Boggs joins the Seminoles after hauling in 99 receptions for 2,133 yards and 24 touchdowns in a wildly productive senior season at Florida's Cocoa High School last fall. Listed as a starter in Florida State's Week 1 depth chart, he has an opportunity to pick up where he left off in 2025.

Boggs combines a thick build with sudden route running and knack for yards after the catch. Alongside transfers Gavin Blackwell (North Carolina), Duce Robinson (USC) and Squirrel White (Tennessee), he's positioned to emerge as a reliable downfield option from the jump within a new group of Seminoles pass catchers around Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos, starting with Florida State's Week 1 meeting with No. 8 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC). -- Eli Lederman

Notable offseason quotes

"I depend on Depends. ... I'm making a joke out of it, but it is real. It is real. It is real. If you see a port-a-potty on the sideline, it is real, I'm just telling you. You're going to see one at practice, on the sideline [in games]." -- Colorado coach Deion Sanders, joking about his cancer recovery.

"But since we're in Vegas, it seems like the right time to say it, our theme for this team is double down." -- Oregon coach Dan Lanning, on expectations coming off last year's undefeated regular season.

"We figured we would just adopt SEC scheduling philosophy, you know? Some people don't like it. I'm more focused on those nine conference games. Not only do we want to play nine conference games, OK, and have the [revised] playoff format [with automatic qualifiers], we want to have play-in games to decide who plays in those playoffs." -- Indiana coach Curt Cignetti on criticism of the Hoosiers' light nonconference schedule.

"The recent NCAA ruling to not punish players that weren't involved is correct. However, this ruling also proves that the NCAA as an enforcement arm no longer exists." -- Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, on the sanctions against rival Michigan.

"They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me." -- Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos to On3 in June about the opener vs. Alabama.

"I'm 21 so I can do shots at a bar." -- Texas quarterback Arch Manning, joking after being asked about how he has to carry himself in public.

"They can have their opinion. We're going to handle all that on Aug. 30." -- Clemson DE T.J. Parker on the battle over the stadium nickname "Death Valley" between Clemson and LSU.

"I still have the [Catholics versus Convicts] shirt. I do. It's well documented that's as intense if not the most intense rivalry that at that time it felt like the national championship went through South Bend or Coral Gables. Intensity was high, physicality, the edge that game was played with was next level." -- Miami coach Mario Cristobal on the Notre Dame rivalry. Cristobal played in the game and will now coach in it as Miami opens vs the Irish.

"Be delusional ... It means no cap on the jar, no limitations, dreaming big. With the College Football Playoff where it is, as Indiana showed last year, anybody can get there. If we're delusional enough to know we can do that, we can get there ... Take the cap off the jar. Limitless." -- Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, speaking at Big Ten media days.