With Week 1 in the books, the college football season shifts into full gear as contenders begin to separate from pretenders. September is often when momentum is built, hype meets reality, and early missteps can linger all season. From blue-blood clashes such as Michigan-Oklahoma to rivalry battles in Ames, Iowa, and Columbia, Missouri, Week 2 brings both tradition and intrigue. Quarterbacks are already defining the season's storylines, and new coordinators and transfers continue to shape the national conversation.

Our college football experts give insight on key matchups, quarterbacks and the top quotes going into Week 2. -- Kyle Bonagura

Michigan-Oklahoma

Quarterbacks to watch | Rivalry matchups

Quotes of the week

What does each quarterback need to do to win?

What does Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer need to do to beat Michigan in Week 2? Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bryce Underwood: Underwood had a scintillating debut in Michigan's victory over New Mexico. The true freshman completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards -- more passing yards than any Michigan quarterback had in any game last season. It's already clear that Underwood's arm talent alone will elevate the Wolverines' passing attack. But what was most impressive was his poise -- he didn't look like a freshman playing in his first game. That poise will be put to the test at Oklahoma. The Sooners have been tough defensively under Brent Venables, especially at home. But if Underwood can remain poised, make a few plays with his feet and continue delivering accurate throws in his first road start, the Wolverines will have a chance to pull off the upset -- and send a message that with Underwood, they're ready to contend again for a playoff spot. -- Jake Trotter

John Mateer: Mateer and new Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle brought their Washington State offense to Norman, and it's no surprise they're already executing it at a high level. Mateer had a career-high 30 completions for 392 yards in his Sooners debut against FCS Illinois State. His accuracy (81%) and efficiency (9.95 yards per dropback) were on point, and he flashed his rushing ability on a 7-yard touchdown. The Sooners were able to score on only five of 10 drives in a 35-3 win, and they'll need more from their run game after their backs combined for 67 rushing yards on 24 carries with touted Cal transfer Jaydn Ott playing only three snaps. Michigan's defense has more talent than any Mateer has faced over 13 career starts, but he and Arbuckle will have plenty of tricks up their sleeve. -- Max Olson

Five quarterbacks to watch in Week 2

Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski will experience his first Cy-Hawk rivalry game this weekend. Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Duke's Darian Mensah: In the opener against Elon, Mensah showed off exactly why Manny Diaz was so eager to bring him in from Tulane this offseason. Mensah threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. This week, Duke hosts Illinois, and that will be a far bigger test for the Blue Devils. Illinois' run defense is exceptional, so a lot will be put on Mensah's shoulders to carry the Duke attack. It's a big ask. This will be Mensah's third career start against a Power 4 opponent. He lost each of his previous two against Kansas State and Oklahoma in 2024.

South Florida's Byrum Brown: Plenty of attention will be given to the QB on the opposite sideline for USF's showdown against Florida in Week 2, but DJ Lagway won't be the only show in town. Brown has 21 starts under his belt, and he won't be rattled by playing in The Swamp. He's also coming off a decisive win over Boise State in the opener, accounting for 253 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Brown is a dual threat with 19 career rushing touchdowns, and he's more than capable of upstaging Lagway and leading USF to an in-state upset.

Michigan's Bryce Underwood: Going toe-to-toe with Mateer and Oklahoma means Michigan will need to put up some points -- something the Wolverines struggled to do last season. The 2024 campaign was scuttled almost entirely by bad QB play, but Underwood -- a highly talented true freshman -- appears to be a savior. In his debut against New Mexico last week, he completed 68% of his throws for 251 yards and a touchdown without turning the ball over. It wasn't a gaudy stat line, but it's the first time a Michigan QB has posted those numbers in a game since Week 8 of 2023. Underwood will need to deliver even more against the Sooners, whose offense figures to be among the most explosive in the country.

Texas' Arch Manning: No, we're not concerned about Manning struggling against San José State. Texas should win this one easily. But the reaction after the Longhorns' offense was stymied against Ohio State in Week 1 was so emphatic, that it would still be good news -- and a welcome relief to Horns fans -- if Manning can use the opportunity against a Group of 5 opponent to reset a bit. It is still only the fourth college start for Manning, but this should be his biggest opportunity for some stat padding. In the big picture, he remains one of the most intriguing QB prospects in the country -- and Week 2 is a good chance to remind fans of why that is.

Iowa's Mark Gronowski: This was supposed to be the year the Hawkeyes finally had a QB who could elevate the offense beyond the traditional "punting is winning" formula. When Kirk Ferentz landed Gronowski via the portal from South Dakota State, he seemed to fit the bill as both a hard-nosed pocket passer in the typical Iowa mold, but also one with sufficient upside to actually make the Hawkeyes a tad more dynamic. But in Week 1 against FCS Albany, he didn't exactly light it up. Gronowski finished just 8-of-15 passing for 44 yards. No, he didn't need to do more than that to secure an easy win, but the formula changes a good deal in Week 2 for the Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State. Dating to 2018, Iowa's starting QBs have combined for a 41.3 Total QBR, 53% completions, one touchdown and four picks in six games vs. Iowa State. -- David Hale

Early rivalry matchups

Iowa at Iowa State: No. 16 Iowa State and Iowa renew their rivalry Saturday in Ames in the 72nd edition of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.

The Cyclones, fresh off an 11-win season and a Pop-Tarts Bowl victory, enter with momentum behind quarterback Rocco Becht, who has thrown a touchdown pass in 20 straight games and is coming off an incredible performance against FCS South Dakota, in which he completed 19 of 20 passes. Kicker Kyle Konrardy also entered the record book with the longest field goal in school history -- a 63-yard boot to close the first half.

Iowa, meanwhile, cruised through its opener against FCS Albany 34-7, giving up only 177 yards of total offense. Quarterback Mark Gronowski -- who started 54 games at South Dakota State before arriving in the offseason -- eased into his first game for the Hawkeyes, completing 8 of 15 passes for just 44 yards.

Iowa State has won two of the past three against Iowa but has dropped its past six games in the series in Ames. -- Bonagura

Kansas at Missouri: First and foremost, it's the renewal of a bitter rivalry that has been dormant since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2011 season. This matchup isn't the "Iron Bowl" or "The Game," but college football is better when Kansas and Missouri are playing each other. The Tigers enter with a 56-55-9 advantage in the all-time series as winners in five of the past six matchups between the schools from 2006 to 2011.

As for Saturday, the Jayhawks come to Columbia with a stout veteran defensive line unit led by defensive end Dean Miller and tackles Tommy Dunn Jr. and D.J. Withers. How well can that group limit Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy and attack Missouri's renovated offensive line will define the 120th edition of the Border War.

It also should be an occasion for the quarterbacks. Sixth-year Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels, who threw three touchdowns in Kansas' opener against Fresno State, has the chance to claim his latest signature victory in Week 2. Meanwhile, Penn State transfer Beau Pribula meets his first Power 4 opponent since joining the Tigers, facing an unproven Kansas secondary in his second start with Missouri after going 23-of-28 with 283 yards and four total touchdowns in his debut against Central Arkansas last week. -- Eli Lederman

Quotes of the week

Kansas will visit Missouri on Saturday in the first Border War matchup since 2011. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

"I thought we dominated them in the second half, so he's really a really good grader for giving himself a 58, or he's a really hard grader on us," LSU coach Brian Kelly on Dabo Swinney's evaluation of the Tigers' 17-10 win over Clemson. "Or he didn't see the second half, which, that might be the case. He might not have wanted to see the second half."

"They outplayed us, outcoached us, and they were just better than we were tonight," North Carolina coach Bill Belichick said after the Tar Heels' 48-14 loss to TCU on Monday night. "That's all there was to it. They did a lot more things right than we did."

"It means a lot to a lot of people," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said this week on what he wants his players to understand about the significance of the Border War rivalry with Kansas. "It's a privilege to wear the Mizzou on your chest. And when you wear Mizzou, you represent 6 million people in this state. And that's just current. Past and present, [too]. I think we're Team 136, there are some people that felt like there's just a lot of importance and this is our chance to write our part of the story. We're going to continue to play this game. So this is just one part of the story, but it's an important part. You get a chance to be a part of it."

"I could walk through the jersey. You could open it up, and at 6-4, 280 pounds, I could walk right through it and not touch one side of the thing," Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said of the oversized jersey Yellow Jackets punt returner Eric Rivers threw on in the first quarter against Colorado in Week 1. "... You will not see that jersey ever again."

With Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Zane Flores preparing for his first career start at No. 6 Oregon, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy recalled one of his earliest starts at Nebraska in the fall of 1986: "It was 15 degrees and sleeting ... we came out of the locker room and -- you know the movie 'A Christmas Story' where the kid goes down like this? -- that's how I came out,'" Gundy said before lifting his shirt for reporters. "And when we broke the huddle, Nebraska's defensive line had their shirts tied up like this. And I thought, 'This is not good.'"