With conference play set to open across the country in Week 3, we're about to get a much firmer grasp on the 2025 college football landscape. Among other things, this weekend will deliver fresh windows into first-year quarterbacks at Georgia and Tennessee when the Bulldogs travel to Neyland Stadium. Elsewhere in the SEC, Florida visits No. 3 LSU with the pair of SEC rivals respectively shouldering very different but equally hefty stakes. Meanwhile, some of college football's most surprising early-season storylines will continue to play out Saturday with No. 18 South Florida leading the charge as the surging Bulls venture south to No. 5 Miami.

Our college football experts give insight on key matchups in this weekend's pair of high-profile SEC clashes, the programs that have surprised us so far and the top quotes of the past seven days entering Week 3. -- Eli Lederman

What will Georgia and Tennessee need from their new starting QBs?

After a 2-0 start to the season, can Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar continue the win streak at home against Georgia? Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Georgia: Quarterback Gunner Stockton gets his first SEC road test at Tennessee on Saturday, and the Bulldogs will be looking for him to deliver more in the downfield passing game. Stockton played OK in Georgia's first two wins over Marshall and FCS program Austin Peay, completing 69% of his pass attempts for 417 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for two scores against the Thundering Herd. His legs weren't much of a factor in last week's closer-than-expected win against the Governors. Stockton has taken care of the football and hasn't put the defense in bad situations, but Georgia needs more explosive plays on offense. He has attempted only 10 passes beyond 10 yards. Georgia went into the transfer portal to get USC's Zachariah Branch and Texas A&M's Noah Thomas, and Colbie Young is back after sitting out most of the 2024 season because of a suspension. Those playmakers have to be more involved on offense, along with tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie. If Georgia is going to beat Tennessee for the ninth straight time, Stockton has to be more comfortable letting the ball fly, especially against a secondary that is missing starting cornerbacks Jermod McCoy (ACL) and Rickey Gibson III (arm) because of injuries.

Tennessee: The Volunteers couldn't have asked for much more from transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar in their first two victories against Syracuse and FCS program East Tennessee State. The former App State starter completed 66.1% of his attempts for 535 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He threw a 73-yard touchdown to Braylon Staley against the Orange and a 53-yarder to Mike Matthews against the Buccaneers. He might have to do even more against Georgia's defense, which brings back promising safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Daylen Everette, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The Bulldogs are going to try to stifle Tennessee's running game and get after Aguilar in the pocket. Georgia coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have had UT coach Josh Heupel's number in recent seasons. The Bulldogs haven't given up explosive plays, a trademark of Heupel's system. In each of the past three losses to Georgia, the Volunteers' high-flying offense failed to throw for 200 yards and didn't have a passing touchdown. -- Mark Schlabach

What do Florida and LSU need to capitalize on to win?

Florida: Aside from avoiding penalties, including spitting on a player? The Gators have to play with the emotion and intensity that comes with knowing their season is hanging in the balance after a shocking 18-16 loss to USF. They can do that by setting the tone on defense, which played well for stretches against the Bulls but then gave up 87 yards on eight plays on the final drive. LSU has struggled to run the ball through two games, and frustrations boiled over after a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech, in which the Tigers averaged 3.8 yards per carry. In their win over LSU last year, Florida held the Tigers to 2.9 yards per carry. The good news for Florida is it won't be facing a dual-threat quarterback like Byrum Brown. So if the Gators can limit the LSU backs, they will give themselves a shot. -- Andrea Adelson

LSU: The Gators might be more desperate, but the Tigers should be plenty motivated after what happened in Gainesville last fall. LSU's defense looks like the better of the two units and must cause more distress for DJ Lagway, who averaged 17.4 yards per completion in the 2024 win. The Tigers hurried Lagway nine times but never sacked him. They also let down in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns allowed. LSU's upgrades on defense and playing at home, where coach Brian Kelly implored that the crowd needs to "live up to our résumé as the toughest place to play in the country," must become outcome-swinging factors. Garrett Nussmeier is still the superior quarterback, and if LSU can get Caden Durham going -- he had 95 rushing yards against Florida last season -- the Tigers should prevail. -- Adam Rittenberg

Five teams that have surprised us so far

Has South Florida's successes been the biggest surprise so far this season? Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

South Florida: It would have been very easy to look at South Florida's first two games of the season and have both of them -- against Boise State and Florida -- earmarked as likely losses. Instead, the Bulls went out and started 2-0, making a surprising early case as the best Group of 5 team. The win against Boise State was particularly impressive because of how lopsided it was (34-7). Boise State looked nothing like the team that reached the playoff last season (losing running back Ashton Jeanty, of course, played a significant role in that).

UCLA: After the Bruins finished the 2024 season winning four of their final six games, they brought in transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the offseason. It was reasonable to be optimistic about the direction of the football program. Two games later, UCLA looks like an underdog in all nine of the Big Ten games on its schedule. The Bruins weren't remotely competitive in their 43-10 loss to Utah, then fell behind 23-0 to UNLV before making it look more respectable in a 30-23 loss last week. Now, UCLA will have to brace for another season of playing in a more than half-empty Rose Bowl.

Kansas State: The only thing between the Wildcats and an 0-3 start, is a last-minute touchdown against FCS North Dakota. Their three-point losses to Iowa State and Army aren't the end of the world, but this team was expected to compete for the Big 12 title (and still could, to be fair) and hasn't yet looked the part. Against Army, quarterback Avery Johnson was limited to 172 yards passing and 14 yards rushing. That's not a formula with which K-State can win.

Florida State: The roller coaster in Tallahassee has been a wild ride. In no other era of college football does it seem plausible for a team to win 19 games in a row, then lose 11 of 13 and then immediately jump back into the top 10. And yet this is the life the Seminoles have lived over the past few seasons. FSU was expected to be better this season, but its convincing win against Alabama in Week 1 might have been the most surprising result of the young season.

Mississippi State: After finishing 2-10 last season with a winless SEC campaign, the Bulldogs didn't have much momentum. But after an upset of then-No. 12 Arizona State, perhaps this is a team that could be bowling at the end of the season. With games against Alcorn State and Northern Illinois the next two weeks, a 4-0 start seems likely before the gauntlet of conference play begins. -- Kyle Bonagura

Quotes of the Week

Colorado QB Ryan Staub is expected to start ahead of veteran Kaidon Salter in Week 3. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

"According to who? Arch said that to you?" Texas coach Steve Sarkisian responded to a question this week as speculation swirled over the health of Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. "I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that."

"Who has one of those? What does that look like? What does a solidified quarterback look like? What does that look like? I want to know. We play quarterbacks every week. What does a solidified quarterback look like?" Colorado coach Deion Sanders said when asked if he had concerns around the absence of a "solidified quarterback" with third-string quarterback Ryan Staub expected to start ahead of veteran Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis in Week 3. "That could mean something's up with your roster if it's clear," Sanders continued. "Then [when] that clear guy goes down, what's up with the second one? I like where we are, man. I like what we have. I like what we're playing with. I like these dice I'm shaking."

"Just wanted to see if we could," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the Tigers' illegal free kick against Kansas in Week 2 that prompted the Big 12 to suspend the responsible officiating crew on Tuesday. "You know, it's like asking your parents if you can do something that you know they probably shouldn't let you do. But sometimes they get it wrong."

"I love Darian to death," Tulane coach Jon Sumrall said of Duke and former Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah ahead of the Blue Devils' Week 3 visit to Tulane. "I've said this publicly: if you play one snap, 100 snaps, 1,000 snaps for me, I'll love you for the rest of my life. I care about him, wish him well, saw him this summer -- I've got nothing but love for Darian."

"I've talked to many that believe across the country this is the progress we need to make," LSU's Brian Kelly said of Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day's response to proposed transfer portal changes. "I want to get my roster set. Now, I know there's probably 12 or 16 teams that might be in the playoffs at that time. I'm sorry, there's no crying on the yacht. I mean, we got to get this thing set and its best position at this time to allow us to set our rosters moving forward."