If there's an overriding storyline through three weeks, it has been about the winners and losers of some big bets on quarterbacks.

Miami bet on Carson Beck reviving his NFL prospects after a down year at Georgia. So far, he has delivered, averaging nearly 10 yards per pass with eight total touchdowns, and the Canes are ranked in the top five.

Oklahoma wagered Brent Venables' future on John Mateer, and the Washington State transfer has been electric, leading the Sooners past Michigan in a Week 2 showdown and earning Heisman front-runner status.

Auburn felt sure former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold still had plenty of untapped potential, and through three weeks, he has looked like the superstar he once was, getting the Tigers to 3-0.

Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon all bet on in-house QBs rather than dipping into the transfer portal, and all have been rewarded.

Florida State, Indiana and Tulane hit pay dirt in the portal.

That's the good news.

On the flip side, so many quarterbacks who were expected to provide massive dividends -- Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, DJ Lagway, Nico Iamaleava, LaNorris Sellers -- have wavered between average or awful.

Week 4 offers some chances for redemption, with Lagway getting another big test against Miami, Klubnik hoping to right the ship against Syracuse and UNC's Gio Lopez going on the road against UCF in the Tar Heels' first real test since a blowout loss to TCU.

Some of the nation's most talented young players have a chance to break through, too. CJ Carr can earn win No. 1 against woeful Purdue. Michigan's Bryce Underwood, coming off a strong performance against Central Michigan, has a much bigger test against Nebraska. Ole Miss' Austin Simmons hopes to return from injury in time to make his mark in a showdown with Tulane.

The story is just beginning to be written, so there's plenty of time for Manning, Klubnik and other preseason darlings to find their footing. But it has been a cold September for some of the nation's most renowned passers, and Week 4 could be another opportunity for others to grab their share of the spotlight. -- David Hale

Jump to:

Auburn-Oklahoma | Utah-Texas Tech

Quarterbacks who are falling short

Breakout players | Quotes of the week

What do each of these teams need to do to win?

Auburn QB Jackson Arnold will return to his old stomping grounds Saturday after spending the past two seasons at Oklahoma. Stew Milne/Getty Images

Auburn: The Tigers have to disrupt Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and make him pay for running the ball, and they have the ingredients to do so. Auburn is tied for sixth nationally in sacks per game (3.67) and tied for 12th in tackles for loss per game (8.7). Although Keldric Faulk is the headliner, Arkansas State transfer Keyron Crawford has been the team's most disruptive pass rusher so far with three sacks and a forced fumble. The defense and run game, which ranks 16th nationally at 240 yards per game, ideally must reduce the pressure on quarterback Jackson Arnold in his highly anticipated return to Oklahoma. Arnold is completing nearly 70% of his passes, running the ball effectively and limiting mistakes, but the more Auburn's other playmakers can take off his plate, the better the chances for a key road win. -- Adam Rittenberg

Oklahoma: Arnold started nine games for the Sooners last fall. If anyone knows his weak spots, it's Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. As Adam points out, Arnold (eight turnovers in 2024) has played efficient, mistake-free football in his first three games at Auburn. A Sooners defense that's creating pressures on 44.6% of its snaps this season -- 10th nationally, per ESPN Research -- is built to change that and make Arnold uncomfortable, although Oklahoma will be without 2024 sack leader R Mason Thomas for the first half Saturday following a Week 3 targeting ejection. Mateer will have his own work cut out for him against the Tigers' defensive front, but he should be able to find holes in a secondary that ranks 85th in yards allowed per game (220.0). The difference, ultimately, could come on the ground where a still-figuring-out Oklahoma rushing attack meets Auburn's 10th-ranked run defense (67.0 yards per game) on Saturday. Freshman Tory Blaylock (5.4 yards per carry) has been the Sooners' most effective running back through three games. -- Eli Lederman

How do each of these quarterbacks need to perform?

Utah: Through three games a year ago, Utah had gone without a first down on nearly a quarter of its drives. This season, it has happened only three times in three games. The difference is Devon Dampier, who has looked as at ease running his brand of dual-threat football in a Power 4 backfield as he did a year ago at New Mexico. Dampier has racked up more than 800 yards of offense and accounted for eight touchdowns, and he has yet to turn the ball over. His skill set has made him particularly effective. He has already accumulated 80 yards on scramble plays, and three of his seven TD passes have come from outside the pocket. This will be his biggest test to date, but he'll also be, by far, the biggest challenge for Texas Tech's defense. -- Hale

Texas Tech: Behren Morton hasn't taken a snap after the third quarter across three straight 30-plus point victories to open the season. Still, Texas Tech's senior quarterback enters Week 4 tied for No. 1 nationally in passing touchdowns (11) and ranks ninth in passing yards (923), leading the nation's highest-scoring offense (58.0 PPG). Utah, with the nation's 20th-ranked pass defense (134.0 yards per game), should present Morton with his toughest test yet in 2025. He'll have to be accurate against an experienced Utes secondary, and Morton's decision-making will be key, too, in the face of a Utah front seven that features the nation's joint sack leader in John Henry Daley -- five in three games -- and blitzes on 42.6% of its snaps, the 10th-highest rate among FBS defenses, per ESPN Research. Most of all, Texas Tech will hope Morton's experience (27 career starts) can keep its offense steady in the Red Raiders' first visit to a notoriously hostile Rice-Eccles Stadium. -- Eli Lederman

Three quarterbacks who aren't meeting their preseason hype

With the most preseason hype out of any college football player this season, Texas QB Arch Manning is completing only 55% of his passes through three weeks. David Buono/Icon Sportswire

1. Arch Manning

Anyone can have a rough outing in a Week 1 matchup against the defending champs, and Manning looked fine a week later against San José State. So, nothing to worry about, right? Ah, not so fast. A dismal first half against UTEP ignited a full-on inferno of criticism of the preseason Heisman favorite, and for good reason. Manning is completing just 55% of his throws and has turned the ball over three times, and Texas has gone without a first down on nearly a quarter of its drives so far. Add the sideline grimace that coach Steve Sarkisian chalked up to -- well, we're not quite sure -- and it would be enough reason for concern even if Manning didn't carry a legendary name and a ton of hype. That this all comes on the heels of such high expectations means Manning will be fighting critics for the foreseeable future.

2. Cade Klubnik

What's wrong with Clemson's offense? The answers are everywhere, but none appear bigger than Klubnik, who has at times looked lost, frustrated or intimidated in the pocket. His 37.5 QBR through three games ranks 121st out of 136 FBS passers, and his miserable first-half performances -- no passing touchdowns, two turnovers -- have put Clemson in some early holes. Klubnik is completing less than 60% of his throws on the year, but the bigger issue is the number of open receivers he hasn't even targeted in key moments. He has been sacked just three times this year, but he has gotten moved off his position too often, and abandoned ship even more frequently. So, what's wrong with the Tigers? The better question is what's wrong with the Tigers' QB?

3. DJ Lagway

After last year's hot finish, the assumption was that Lagway would take the next step in 2025 to becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Through three weeks, he's nowhere close. Not only is Florida off to a 1-2 start, Lagway has been the primary culprit. He's completing 71% of his throws, but nearly one-third of his throws are behind the line of scrimmage. He has done nothing to extend the field, attempting just seven throws of 20 yards or more. On those throws, he has one completion and two picks. Lagway's six interceptions overall are tied for the second most nationally through three games. If Florida wants to turn things around amid a brutal schedule, it has to start with Lagway looking more like the player he appeared to be down the stretch in 2024. -- Hale

Five early breakout players

Rueben Bain Jr., DL, Miami: The 6-foot-3, 275-pound pass rusher is performing at an All-America level so far this season with 15 stops, 11 pressures, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble through three games. Bain was a top-100 recruit and a Freshman All-American in 2023, so there's nothing shocking about his rise, but he's making the leap as a junior and proving he's a no-doubt NFL draft first-round pick. As ESPN draft expert Jordan Reid put it, no other draft-eligible player in the sport is having a greater down-to-down impact than Bain.

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas: Green is off to an incredible start to his second season under OC Bobby Petrino, leading the country in total offense with 866 passing yards, 307 rushing yards (most among all FBS QBs) and 13 total touchdowns. Last week against Ole Miss, he became the first QB in program history to surpass 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a single game. The Razorbacks came up short in their SEC opener but have seven more top-25 opponents on the schedule, which should give Green every opportunity to play his way into Heisman contention.

Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M: The Aggies faced Craver last year during his freshman season at Mississippi State and knew he could be a dangerous playmaker. He has been an absolute game changer for Marcel Reed and Texas A&M's passing game with an FBS-leading 443 receiving yards and four TDs on just 20 receptions. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound wideout isn't flying under the national radar anymore after burning Notre Dame's secondary for a career-best 207 yards on seven catches, and his 279 yards after catch are nearly 100 more than any other pass catcher in the country.

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri: Hardy had a prolific freshman season at UL Monroe and hasn't slowed down one bit since making his move to the SEC. He's now the second-leading rusher in the FBS with 462 yards and five TDs after a ridiculous 250-yard day against Louisiana last week. The sophomore has played in only 15 career games, yet he already has three 200-yard performances on his résumé, and he leads all FBS backs with 29 forced missed tackles, according to ESPN Research.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, Cal: The true freshman from Hawaii was a late riser in the recruiting rankings as a high school senior, and we're quickly learning why he became so coveted. Sagapolutele signed with Oregon but flipped back to Cal in early January, believing he'd have a chance to start right away for the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty has flashed big-time arm talent and exciting potential with 780 passing yards and seven total TDs while leading a 3-0 start. He's becoming must-see TV on a Cal squad that looks poised to exceed expectations. -- Max Olson

Quotes of the Week

Georgia Tech is off to a hot start at 3-0 after a win over Clemson in Week 3. Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on speculation about his job security:

"Hey, listen, if Clemson's tired of winning, they can send me on my way. But I'm gonna go somewhere else and coach. I ain't going to the beach. Hell, I'm 55. I've got a long way to go. Y'all are gonna have to deal with me for a while."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on quarterback Arch Manning:

"Here's a guy who's had an awesome life, the way he's grown up, the people he's been surrounded by. I think you learn a lot about yourself through adversity and overcoming adversity. ... When he gets on the other side of it, I think all of this is going to serve well not only for him, but for us as a team."

LSU coach Brian Kelly:

"LSU won the football game, won the game. I don't know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?"

Michigan fill-in coach Biff Poggi on Bryce Underwood:

"He might actually be Batman. We need to do a DNA test on him."

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key addressing his team after beating Clemson:

"Enjoy the s--- out of it, man. Guess what? Next week is going to be bigger."