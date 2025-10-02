Open Extended Reactions

Last weekend delivered an action-packed, wire-to-wire college football slate. In Week 6, the sport's collective attention is centered on a pair of rather distinct but equally intriguing ranked matchups: Alabama-Vanderbilt and Florida State-Miami.

It has been nearly 365 days since the Commodores downed then-No. 1 Alabama in a stunning upset last October. No. 16 Vanderbilt, still led by quarterback Diego Pavia, appears to be even more formidable this fall as coach Clark Lea leads the Commodores to Bryant-Denny Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) this weekend. But they visit Alabama to face a Crimson Tide team led by a surging quarterback in Ty Simpson and a team that has only improved since the program's Week 1 defeat at Florida State.

No. 18 Florida State hosts No. 3 Miami after suffering its first loss in a back-and-forth, overtime thriller at Virginia in Week 5. Florida State and a shaky Seminoles defensive front will run into an even stiffer test at the line of scrimmage Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) against a Hurricanes rushing attack led by Mark Fletcher Jr. with ACC title race and postseason implications hanging over this early fall meeting of in-state conference rivals.

With a pair premier matchups ahead Saturday, our college football experts broke the matchups between Alabama-Vanderbilt and Florida State-Miami, reveal five freshman newcomers who have impressed in the first month of the 2025 season and recap the best quotes of Week 6. -- Eli Lederman

What do Miami and Florida State need to focus on to win?

Ahead of their big ACC matchup Saturday, what do Carson Beck and Miami have to focus on against Florida State? AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Miami: Given what Virginia did to Florida State on the ground last week in a thrilling 46-38 double-overtime win, Miami should focus on controlling the line of scrimmage and dominating on the ground. Good thing for the Hurricanes, they have plenty of experience doing that this season. Take their last game against Florida, for example. In the second half, they wore down the Gators up front and took control by continuing to run the ball. Miami rushed for 184 yards as Mark Fletcher Jr. went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight game. Last year against Florida State, Fletcher rushed for 71 yards and scored a touchdown, only days after his father, Mark Fletcher Sr., died unexpectedly.

Fletcher said this week he plays with his dad in mind every week, so this week is no different. But his play has sparked the Miami run game, as he has become the featured back after Jordan Lyle was injured in the opener. CharMar Brown has emerged to form a solid 1-2 punch out of the backfield.

"Mark is hard to tackle," offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. "He's very big, very strong, very physical, and he runs with passion. He's a great example for that room, because they're all running that way right now, which is good to see."

Miami expects Lyle to be ready to go against Florida State. If Lyle is back to 100%, his speed and shiftiness will provide a nice counter to the power with which Fletcher has been running this season. Miami has the type of balance that coach Mario Cristobal has wanted since his arrival with the Hurricanes. He has preached building his team from the inside out, and against Florida State, the Hurricanes will have a chance to show that again. -- Andrea Adelson

Florida State: Florida State's defensive front figured to be among the best in the ACC, led by behemoth tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. and Nebraska transfer James Williams. The unit certainly looked the part in the Seminoles' Week 1 win over Alabama, completely stifling the Tide's ground game to the tune of only 87 yards on 29 carries.

But was all of that a mirage?

Alabama's rushing attack hasn't improved by leaps and bounds in the weeks since, and last week's FSU loss to Virginia can be traced back, in many ways, to a failure to stifle the Cavaliers' ground game.

"They made plays throughout, and they were able to do a good job in the run game against us," coach Mike Norvell said after his team coughed up 211 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. "Virginia did a good job of staying multiple in what they did with a lot of different run schemes. They're a good offense. We have to do better. They were able to create some seams. There were times when we weren't all on the same page from where we needed to be, and they exposed that."

Miami's ground game can be every bit as dynamic but unlike the Hoos, who were down several of their top O-linemen -- seven of their top 10 were injured or out for the game -- the Hurricanes feature arguably the best offensive line in the country.

Still, for all of FSU's struggles in containing Virginia, the Seminoles actually ran for more yardage than the Cavaliers. So stopping Miami is a necessity, but the Canes will be faced with a similar task. The team that slows the ground attack better is likely to be the one on the winning side Saturday. -- David Hale

What do Vanderbilt and Alabama need to capitalize on?

play 1:42 Vandy's Clark Lea looks to replicate last year's success vs. Bama Lea looks to make the game about the No. 16 Commodores, focusing on eliminating the crowd as he highlights the No. 10 Crimson Tide's strengths they need to minimalize.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores aren't going to surprise anyone this season, especially the Crimson Tide. Last year, Vanderbilt beat Alabama for the first time in 40 years with a 40-35 upset of the No. 1 Tide in Nashville.

If the Commodores are going to do it again, they might want to follow the same recipe: convert third downs, control the clock and keep Alabama's offense off the field. Vanderbilt converted 12 of 18 third-down plays and had the ball for more than 42 minutes in 2024. The Commodores rank No. 2 in the SEC with 223.4 rushing yards per game, and they've got three good options to carry the ball in quarterback Diego Pavia and running backs Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young.

Alabama had problems stopping the run in last week's 24-21 win at Georgia. The Bulldogs averaged 6.9 yards per carry and piled up 227 yards on the ground. But the Crimson Tide defense did a good job of stopping Georgia's offense when it mattered; the Bulldogs were just 2-for-8 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth. -- Mark Schlabach

Alabama: Aside from getting Kadyn Proctor more involved in the passing game? His catch and bulldozing run against Georgia will certainly make an all-time college football highlight reel, but that play is an example of what is working well now for Alabama.

Over the past three games, the Crimson Tide have been able to keep teams off balance with their offensive play selection -- particularly in the passing game. Ty Simpson has grown more comfortable as the season has progressed, and is equally adept at finding his receivers on crossing routes as he is launching deep balls to Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard.

Though Alabama could use more consistency in its run game, the way the Crimson Tide are playing on third down, and the way Simpson is converting those third downs with good decision-making, is a big step forward from Week 1 against Florida State. Vanderbilt, it should be noted, has given up a conference-high nine touchdowns through the air. So, in short, keep throwing the ball. -- Adelson

Five freshman who impressed in the first month of the season

Maryland's freshman quarterback Malik Washington has passed for 1,038 yards through four games. Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire

Malik Washington, QB, Maryland Terrapins

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound quarterback has thrown for 1,038 yards across a 4-0 start, trailing only Jayden Daniels (Arizona State) for the second-most passing yards by a freshman through four games since 2019. Washington enters Week 6 level with Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele for the FBS freshmen passer touchdown lead (eight), and ESPN's No. 3 dual-threat passer in the 2025 class is also taking good care of the football (two turnovers). Washington accounted for three touchdowns in his Big Ten debut at Wisconsin on Sept. 20, powering the Terps to their first Big Ten road win since Nov. 2023. With its talented freshman under center, Maryland has already matched its win total from a year ago and has a chance to go 5-0 for only the 10th time in program history when the Terps host Washington on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN).

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, California Golden Bears

A late-riser last fall who bounced in, then out and back into the Bears' 2025 class after signing with Oregon, Sagapolutele has delivered from the jump this fall. He leads freshmen passers with 1,242 passing yards and ranks second among FBS freshmen in completion percentage (59.5%). The left-handed Sagapolutele showed off his arm strength in early-season wins over Oregon State and Minnesota, then flashed maturity and late-game poise at Boston College in Week 5 when he led a nine-play, 88-yard, fourth-quarter scoring drive to complete a comeback win that improved Cal to 4-1. Sagapolutele's six turnovers are a problem so far, but only five games into his college career, he stands among the sport's most exciting quarterback talents and has already turned the Bears back into late-night appointment viewing.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami Hurricanes

After reclassifying from the 2026 cycle, Toney arrived an under-the-radar, three-star recruit in Miami's 2025 class. But there has been nothing understated about his emergence with the Hurricanes this fall. Through four games, Toney led FBS freshmen with 22 receptions and 268 receiving yards. The speedy, 5-foot-11 receiver announced himself with six catches for 82 yards -- headlined by a 28-yard touchdown grab -- in the Hurricanes' Week 1 win over Notre Dame, and Toney enters Week 6 as quarterback Carson Beck's most targeted downfield option (28) so far. His next opportunity comes Saturday when Miami hits the road to visit Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Sidney Stewart, DE, Maryland Terrapins

Two Terps on one list? Indeed. Stewart, a three-star recruit from Joppa, Maryland, has been the most productive freshman pass rusher in the country over the first month of the season. His four sacks through four games lead first-year defenders and leave Stewart tied for fifth nationally. Per ESPN Research, Stewart has created 11 pressures so far; for context, Maryland teammate Zahir Mathis and Syracuse's Antoine Deslauriers trail behind him in second among freshman defenders in the category with five pressures each. Stewart and an aggressive Terps defensive line could be in line for another productive Saturday in Week 6 facing a Washington offensive line that has given up 12 sacks in 2025, 21st-most nationally.

Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon Ducks

ESPN's No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 class, Moore has been an immediate factor in the Ducks' passing game and early favorite for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore this fall. No FBS freshman pass catcher has been thrown to more often (29 targets) than the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder from Duncanville, Texas, and he enters Week 6 pacing all first-year skill players with 296 receiving yards. Moore's most impressive performance was his most recent one, when he led the Ducks in catches (seven) and yards (89) in Oregon's 30-24 overtime win over Penn State in Week 5. A contributor from day one in 2025, Moore already looks like a difference-maker on a potential national-title contender, and his role in the Ducks' downfield attack should only grow as the season progresses. -- Lederman

Quotes of the Week

"It's just an absolute coaching failure. I don't know another way to say it. And I'm not pointing the finger, I'm pointing the thumb. It starts with me, because I hired everybody, and I empower everybody and equip everybody." -- Dabo Swinney on Clemson 1-3 start

"That's not indicative of who we are. Our student body, our kids, are phenomenal. So don't indict us just based on a group of young kids that probably was intoxicated and high simultaneously. Maybe I shouldn't have said that as well, but the truth is going to make you free. But BYU, we love you. We appreciate you and we support you." -- Deion Sanders on Colorado's fans disparaging BYU.

"The No. 1 thing is, you have to get used to change. You know, your whole life there's going to be change. So how we handle that, our attitude on how we handle that, will determine how quickly we improve." -- Bobby Petrino, on reorienting Arkansas after taking over as interim head coach.