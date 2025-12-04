Week 15 preview: A look at Championship Week matchups and players to watch

Open Extended Reactions

After Georgia knocked off Georgia Tech to close out the regular season last week, coach Kirby Smart lamented the new era of college football, in which the playoff supersedes everything, and some programs would rather miss a conference championship game to rest up and get healthy than chase a trophy.

It's true. Championship Week isn't what it used to be, and a number of this year's participants -- Georgia included -- have their spot in the playoff already secured, regardless of the outcome of their conference title game.

But if the playoff has taken some of the shine off a championship trophy, there will still be plenty of action this weekend with high stakes.

In the Big 12, BYU hopes to avenge its only loss -- a blowout to Texas Tech -- and steal a playoff bid.

In the ACC, chaos has been the conference's true dominant force, but its best team -- Miami -- won't take the field. Instead, Virginia looks to add another chapter to a magical season, while a Duke win could potentially push the conference out of the playoff completely.

The Big Ten championship doesn't have much in the way of playoff implications. Indiana and Ohio State are both shoo-ins, and both probably getting first-round byes. But that doesn't mean there's nothing on the line. A showdown between quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin could ultimately determine who wins the Heisman Trophy.

Then there's the games in the American and Sun Belt conferences. Tulane has the inside track on the Group of 5's guaranteed playoff berth, but North Texas could prove a serious obstacle. Meanwhile, James Madison needs to win the Sun Belt title, then state its case to the committee to be ranked ahead of the American champ -- unless the folks in the committee room opt for both in lieu of a five-loss Duke winning the ACC.

And what about that Georgia-Alabama game? How committed are the two blue bloods to winning an SEC title?

For Alabama, a win guarantees a playoff bid, while a loss opens the door to some harder conversations. For Georgia -- well, just ask its coach.

"It's an opportunity to win an SEC championship," Smart said. "I grew up thinking that was the greatest game in the world. I'm just different from everybody else." -- David Hale

What does Duke need to do to win? When these two teams met in Durham less than a month ago, Virginia dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides, and the result was an ugly loss for the Blue Devils. Virginia ran for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Duke's vaunted defensive front produced minimal pressure, failing to record a sack of Chandler Morris. Inside the pocket, Morris has been dangerous all season, completing 69% of his throws with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. But when he has moved off of his spot, he has completed onlyt 55% with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. On the flip side, Duke needs to run the ball. Coach Manny Diaz said Virginia was the one team all season that pushed around Duke's O-line, and the result was only 42 rushing yards, while quarterback Darian Mensah was sacked four times.

Must-watch player: Mensah

Duke invested heavily in Mensah this offseason, signing him to a reported two-year deal worth $8 million. So far, he has been worth every penny. Mensah is sixth nationally with 3,450 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, while throwing only four picks. He has been good outside the pocket, throws an excellent deep ball and is capable of extending plays. He has thrown six touchdowns and only one interception this season when under pressure. -- Hale

What does Virginia need to do to win? Virginia used the perfect blueprint to beat Duke in their first meeting this season -- taking advantage of a beat-up secondary with big plays through the air, while dominating on the offensive and defensive lines. Virginia was particularly impressive on defense, holding Duke to a season-low 42 yards rushing while harassing Mensah all game. Can that blueprint be replicated? Virginia will certainly try. The biggest key is to slow down a Duke offense that can put up points in a hurry. The Blue Devils are best when they have balance. Just once this season did they win a game when they had fewer than 100 yards rushing, and that was in a win over Clemson when they were able to throw the ball at will. If Virginia can get another effort like that from its defense, the offense should be able to score on a Duke defense that has struggled over the second half of the season.

Must-watch player: QB Chandler Morris.

The veteran quarterback said in January that he came to Virginia to play for a championship, and here he is, backing up his talk. He had one of his best performances of the season against Duke earlier, coming off an injury no less. In that 34-17 win, Morris threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, though he did throw two interceptions -- including one returned for a touchdown. Morris will have to avoid those mistakes with the stakes much higher this time, but it certainly feels as though everything he has done for Virginia has led it to this moment. No pressure. -- Andrea Adelson

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza has passed for 32 touchdowns entering Saturday's matchup against Ohio State. Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

What does Indiana need to do to win? The Hoosiers must control the game with their rushing attack, which has improved substantially this season, as the team ranks No. 9 nationally (229.8). Michigan had early success running against Ohio State until losing Jordan Marshall to an apparent shoulder injury. IU coach Curt Cignetti was candid after last season that the team's offensive line didn't measure up against the best opponents. Several transfer portal additions have helped Indiana's front, which must keep the offense out of obvious pass-rushing situations and limit Buckeyes defensive standouts Arvell Reese, Caden Curry and Kayden McDonald. Indiana also must avoid any special teams breakdowns like it had last year, when Caleb Downs' punt return touchdown broke open the game.

Must-watch player: WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper has delivered highlights all season, most notably his back-of-the-end zone toe-tap touchdown to cap a comeback at Penn State on Nov. 8. Cooper had a touchdown catch in each of IU's final four regular-season games, and opened the season with a reception of 39 yards or longer in the team's first four games. Ohio State's receiver crew and IU teammate Elijah Sarratt will get attention, but don't forget about Cooper in this game. -- Adam Rittenberg

What does Ohio State need to do to win? Ohio State's ferocious front must pressure Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and force him to make plays under duress. That won't be easy. The Hoosiers have given up only 15 sacks. And Mendoza is No. 1 in the Big Ten in getting rid of the ball (an average of 2.55 seconds before throwing). Offensively, the Buckeyes have to stay balanced and establish Bo Jackson early. That will set up shots downfield to Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Indiana's stout defense has surrendered only six passing touchdowns all season. But Ohio State is at its best when Julian Sayin is heaving the ball downfield. If the Buckeyes can run the ball effectively, they'll eventually generate favorable opportunities for their superstar wideouts.

Must-watch player: Smith

All eyes will be on Heisman hopeful quarterbacks Sayin and Mendoza, but Smith remains the most electric player in college football -- when healthy. Smith returned to help the Buckeyes take down Michigan last weekend with a touchdown grab after sitting out a game-and-a-half because of a lower body injury. As his game-clinching grab against Notre Dame in last season's national championship victory underscored, Smith is the ultimate game-changing playmaker on the big stage. -- Jake Trotter

What does BYU need to do to win? Weather the storm. In the first meeting between these teams, Texas Tech jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead, and while that isn't the biggest of deficits, it felt insurmountable with the way BYU was moving the ball. The Cougars need to keep this one close early, because they aren't built to play from behind and force the ball downfield. If they can get the game into a grind-it-out type of style -- one they are more experienced playing in than Tech -- then they'll have a shot. But if they let the Red Raiders dictate the game up front again, it could be another long day.

Must-watch player: RB LJ Martin.

It has been a breakout season for Martin, who leads the Big 12 with 1,229 yards rushing, to go along with 11 touchdowns. He was limited against Texas Tech the first time after sustaining a shoulder injury the previous week against Iowa State. He's not a breakaway threat, but he is a reliable option to get tough yards -- which is exactly what BYU will need. -- Kyle Bonagura

What does Texas Tech need to do to win? Joey McGuire has frequently said his 11-1 squad still hasn't even hit its stride and played up to its full potential. Texas Tech's first Big 12 championship game is a monumental moment for the program. The Red Raiders proved they could handle big-time pressure when they last faced BYU on Nov. 8 with a flat-out dominant performance on defense in a 29-7 rout. Their 13-0 halftime lead in that game could've easily been 28-0 had they capitalized on all their early red zone opportunities. Getting quarterback Behren Morton in a good rhythm and keeping him protected is a must to once again to grab control and force quarterback Bear Bachmeier and the Cougars to play from behind.

Must-watch player: OLB David Bailey

The Stanford transfer has played his way into first-round NFL draft pick status with a dominant senior season in Lubbock, and is still the national leader in sacks (12.5) and edge pressures (61), according to ESPN Research. Bailey exited the Red Raiders' regular-season finale at West Virginia because of an injury and was held out for the second half as a precaution. Coach Joey McGuire has said Bailey is "banged up," but still expects him to play Saturday. -- Max Olson

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton and the Bulldogs look win back-to-back SEC championship titles. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

What does Georgia need to do to win? If Georgia is going to defeat Alabama for the first time in the SEC championship game, it can't put itself in a big hole the way did in its loss to the Crimson Tide in Athens on Sept. 27. The Bulldogs trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter and by 10 at the half. The UGA defense simply couldn't get Alabama's offense off the field; the Tide converted their first nine third-down conversions and 13 of 19 in the game. Georgia has to do a better job of pressuring quarterback Ty Simpson, who hasn't been as accurate lately. Getting him off rhythm will be key. Georgia's defense has been better at putting pressure on quarterbacks in the second half of the season. Smart's teams are 1-7 against Alabama (0-3 in the SEC title game), and the Bulldogs will have to play very well on defense to end that drought.

Must-watch player: QB Gunner Stockton

Stockton has played very well in his first season as a full-time starter, but he's coming off his worst performance. He passed for only 70 yards, one touchdown and one interception and was sacked twice by Georgia Tech. He played OK against Alabama in the first meeting, throwing for 130 yards with one score. Georgia's defense simply couldn't get the ball back for him. The Bulldogs need to establish their running game the way they did in the first meeting, and that includes Stockton being more involved in designed QB runs. It won't be easy with starting center Drew Bobo probably sidelined because of a left foot injury. -- Mark Schlabach

What does Alabama need to do to win? Alabama has to be better against the run than it was in its first meeting with Georgia. The Crimson Tide used a quick start to their advantage, jumping to a 10-point lead before holding on for a 24-21 victory. The reason Alabama had to hold on is because Georgia rushed for 227 yards, the second-highest rush total allowed all season by Alabama. Though Alabama has played better against the run over the past month of the season, Georgia will want to establish its ground game. Ty Simpson will have to be on point once again, as the Alabama ground game remains a significant question -- especially with Jam Miller injured and his status uncertain. If he can't play, Alabama would be without two of its top three backs, as Kevin Riley is expected to be out because of a broken jaw.

Must-watch player: WR Ryan Williams.

This has been a down season for Williams, who was a breakout freshman star a year ago. But the reason he is a player to watch is because of how little he has been utilized over the past month of the season. Against Auburn last week, Williams had zero targets for the first time in his career. In November, he had seven total catches for 103 yards and a score. Can Alabama win without him playing much of a role? -- Adelson

What does North Texas need to do to win? The Mean Green can strike quickly and often with their offense, and have played much better defensively since their lone loss, in which they surrendered 63 points, 32 first downs and 580 yards to South Florida. North Texas has the superior offense and quarterback in Drew Mestemaker, who has been brilliant since the South Florida loss with 2,252 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and only one interception. Tulane's only losses have been blowouts, as the Green Wave were outscored 93-36 by Ole Miss and UTSA. If North Texas throws a big first punch, Tulane could hit the mat.

Must-watch player: Mestemaker

Mestemaker's story cannot be told enough, from not starting a game during his final three seasons of high school, to becoming one of the top passers in the FBS. Mestemaker has become a national star under coach Eric Morris, leading the FBS in passing yards (3,835), while tying for fourth in passing touchdowns (29) and ranking ninth in completion percentage (70.9). The American Conference Offensive Player of the Year has only four interception on 382 attempts. -- Rittenberg

What does Tulane need to do to win? The Green Wave did not run into North Texas during the regular season, but last year's showdown in Denton, Texas, featured a combined 997 offensive yards and 82 points. Bottom line, coach Jon Sumrall's squad needs to find a way to get a couple of timely stops against an offense that has put up 50-plus points in seven of its wins. Tulane had the American's top scoring defense in league play (20.9 points) and responded well in November after getting burned for 48 points by UTSA. But it's going to take great third-down defense and probably a couple of takeaways to take control.

Must-watch player: DL Santana Hopper

The App State transfer has now earned first-team all-conference honors in back-to-back seasons as a versatile and disruptive defensive lineman. Hopper has produced 29 pressures, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season while lining up all over for a D-line that helped Tulane finish with the best run defense in conference play, giving up only 99.8 rushing yards per game. He'll need to be at his best to get after Mestemaker and help contain 1,200-yard rusher Caleb Hawkins, the American Conference's Rookie of the Year. -- Olson

Quotes of the week

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman on falling in the rankings: "We're never always going to agree, especially when your program is the one that's getting dropped after winning by 20-something points."

Lane Kiffin at his LSU news conference: "Someone very close to me reminded me this week in this decision that LSU is the best job in football."

Ole Miss AD Keith Carter on Kiffin's comments since his departure: "There's been a lot of things he's said publicly that I'm not sure have been totally accurate. I think that both coach and his representation knew several weeks ago that coaching in the playoffs was not an option if he was not going to be the Ole Miss head coach."

Ole Miss OL Brycen Sanders on Kiffin's departing statement that insinuated players asked for him to coach the team in the playoff: "I think everyone that was in that room would disagree."

Stanford coach Tavita Pritchard on restoring good offensive line play: "We're going to make sure that position room is right. That was a common thread through all the great Stanford teams, was the offensive line. That's a place we know we will recruit. We will make that kind of the heart and soul of the offense."

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline after being named the head coach at South Florida: "Becoming a first-time head coach at a place like USF is a dream come true for me and my family. I look forward to leading the team to new heights, both on and off the field."

New Florida coach Jon Sumrall: "I'm built for this job. I was made for this job. Winners win. I'm a winner. We're going to win."

New Oregon State coach Jamarcus Shephard: "We will win the Pac-12 championship and a bowl game with class, integrity, and academic excellence. That is what we will do here."