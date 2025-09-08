Open Extended Reactions

Week 2 has wrapped up, and the ACC and Big Ten showed they have multiple teams in contention for the College Football Playoff, South Florida beat yet another AP Top 25 team and Oklahoma State suffered its biggest loss in over 100 years.

Is it possible for Oklahoma State to bounce back? How have Mississippi State's portal pickups helped turn around the program? Is South Florida's success finally giving the American Conference a reason to smile?

Our college football experts break down key takeaways from Week 2 performances.

Jump to:

CFP race | Oklahoma State

South Florida | Billy Napier

Mississippi State | Potential FCS title game

The ACC and Big Ten are off to strong starts in the CFP race

Could Florida State be in contention for the ACC title? Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The ACC runs deeper than Miami and Clemson (welcome back, Florida State), and the Big Ten is stronger than Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon (that's you, Illinois and Indiana ... maybe USC). Meanwhile, in the SEC, Austin Peay stuffed Georgia on the 1-yard line, LSU had its hands full against that pesky Louisiana Tech defense, Florida lost at home to South Florida, and South Carolina needed two punt returns for touchdowns to overcome a sleepy start against South Carolina State.

Based on the latest predictions, if the ranking were today, the ACC would have two top-four teams with first-round byes (predicted ACC champ No. 5 Miami and No. 10 Florida State). The SEC hasn't won the national title in each of the past two seasons, and it might be even tougher to win it this year with more contenders in the mix -- at least early. -- Heather Dinich

Where have all the Cowboys gone?

There's no shame in losing to Oregon in Eugene, just ask the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who lost there last year.

But Oklahoma State being noncompetitive against any opponent on any field is embarrassing for coach Mike Gundy and a proud program boasting so much success over the past two decades.

The Ducks smoked the Pokes 69-3 -- Oklahoma State's most-lopsided loss since 1907, the same year Oklahoma gained statehood.

It felt even worse than that final score indicated. Oregon scored two touchdowns on its first three plays. The Ducks had eight touchdowns before the end of the third quarter -- while Oklahoma State completed just seven passes and produced only six first downs (until a final garbage-time drive).

Afterward, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his players noted they took issue with Gundy calling out Oregon's roster's robust budget earlier in the week. Ducks QB Dante Moore said they wanted to keep a "foot on their necks."

Lately, Gundy seems to be generating more headlines than wins. Last season, on the way to a last-place Big 12 finish, he apologized for suggesting critical fans "can't pay their own bills." Then, amid a clash with the school's regents last December, Gundy fired his staff and agreed to a reduced salary and reduced buyout. Now what?

Under Gundy, since 2005, the Cowboys had been one of college football's most consistent programs -- a perennial winner. But this abrupt downturn -- 10 straight losses to FBS opponents -- appears to have no end in sight. And Gundy, the nation's second-longest tenured coach, faces a lot of tough questions with no easy answers. -- Jake Trotter

South Florida highlights strong start for the American

As longtime commissioner of the American Conference, Mike Aresco constantly fought for the league to be viewed as a power conference, mostly to no avail. The past few years have been tough. UCF and Houston left for the Big 12, and SMU bolted for the ACC. The American saw the Mustangs immediately make the first 12-team College Football Playoff and then Mountain West champion Boise State land a coveted automatic qualifying spot instead of its own champ.

Aresco is undoubtedly smiling right now, along with current American commissioner Tim Pernetti, as the league has made a significant splash early in the 2025 season.

South Florida, which won seven games in each of the past two seasons under coach Alex Golesh, is carrying the conference's banner after wins against Boise State and Florida, beating ranked opponents in consecutive weeks for the first time in team history. The Bulls had never won at Florida, and they take one of the nation's most impressive profiles into this week's game at No. 5 Miami. Imagine if South Florida takes down the Gators and Hurricanes in back-to-back weeks.

The league also got a nice lift from Army, which responded from a brutal home loss to Tarleton State by shocking Kansas State in the Little Apple. Coach Jeff Monken's team has fallen off from last year's 12-win perch, but Saturday's win stabilized things a bit for Army.

Other opportunities await for teams in the American, including Tulane, which already has a definitive win against a Power 4 opponent (Northwestern) and faces Duke -- and former Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah -- and Ole Miss the next two weeks. There are some long shots, such as Navy's annual matchup with Notre Dame and Temple hosting Oklahoma this coming week, as well as more realistic win chances like Memphis hosting Arkansas on Sept. 20.

Things are never smooth-sailing for leagues like the American during the early part of the season, but thanks to South Florida and others, the highlights are piling up. -- Adam Rittenberg

Is Billy Napier done at Florida?

Is Florida coach Billy Napier in the hot seat, again? James Gilbert/Getty Images

There was no loss more costly Saturday than No. 13 Florida's 18-16 defeat to South Florida in The Swamp. Once again, the Gators did seemingly everything they could to give away the game late in the fourth quarter.

After USF missed a 58-yard field goal try, the Gators got the ball back with less than three minutes to play. Instead of running the ball and milking the clock, Florida coach Billy Napier called two passing plays. The Gators failed to pick up a first down and used about 20 seconds before punting.

After the Bulls took over at their 11-yard line, Florida's defense committed two huge penalties to give USF a chance to win. A pass-interference penalty gave USF some breathing room, and then Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bett spat on a Bulls offensive lineman, drawing another 15-yard penalty and an automatic ejection. The Bulls had two big passing plays to get into field goal range, and Nico Gramatica kicked a 20-yarder at the buzzer to win.

The loss dropped Napier's record at UF to 20-20, and he's only 14-7 at home. All of the momentum Napier gained from the four-game winning streak to end the 2024 season is gone. Athletics director Scott Stricklin gave Napier a vote of confidence last year and it paid off. Stricklin received a three-year contract extension in June, so it will be his decision on whether Napier returns in 2026. Napier would be owed about $20.4 million if he's let go.

Barring a miracle, it will not get better. The Gators still play eight teams that are ranked, including four straight starting with Saturday's trip to No. 3 LSU. They play at No. 5 Miami, host No. 7 Texas and travel to No. 19 Texas A&M. The Gators will face No. 4 Georgia, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 14 Florida State later in the season. Ouch. -- Mark Schlabach

Mississippi State's portal-heavy turnaround is coming together

Mississippi State has lost 15 of its past 16 SEC games. Jeff Lebby took on a daunting rebuild for his first head coaching job and has gone through two long offseasons of reconstructing his roster to catch up to his conference peers.

On Saturday night, the Bulldogs achieved a magical signature win that inspires hope. Mississippi State rolled to a 17-0 lead over No. 12 Arizona State and nearly blew it, giving up 20 unanswered points. But a tough goal-line stop in the final two minutes, forcing the Sun Devils to kick a go-ahead field goal, gave the Bulldogs a chance to play for the win. Blake Shapen did just that on a third down with 30 seconds left, torching the defending Big 12 champs with a 58-yard bomb to speedy receiver Brenen Thompson for the win.

The Bulldogs won this game with 16 starters who joined this program via the transfer portal. Shapen came in from Baylor and stayed with Lebby after a season-ending injury last year. His top receivers, Thompson (Oklahoma transfer) and Anthony Evans III (Georgia), burned the Sun Devils with career-best performances. Seven former transfers started on a defense that held one of the Big 12's top QBs, Sam Leavitt, to 82 passing yards.

It's a historic triumph for this rebuilding program, the Bulldogs' first nonconference home win over a ranked opponent since 1991, and one that Lebby hopes is proof that this team is trending in the right direction. The Bulldogs are working with explosive playmakers and better depth, and now this group has some hard-earned confidence. Mississippi State could easily be 4-0 entering SEC play with positive momentum and an opportunity to keep surprising everyone. -- Max Olson

FCS national championship preview?

Please allow for this brief foray into the world of FCS football because it's a worthy detour. No. 2 South Dakota State traveled to No. 3 Montana State on Saturday for what could be a preview of the FCS national championship game, and it did not disappoint.

South Dakota State -- the 2023 national champion under new Washington State coach Jimmy Rogers -- fell behind in overtime, but responded by scoring two touchdowns on its next three plays to escape Bozeman with a 30-24 double-OT win. It was the Jackrabbits' second win against a Big Sky opponent to start the season after dominating Sacramento State 20-3 in their opener. South Dakota State quarterback Chase Mason, who backed up new Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski the past two seasons, was excellent, completing 17 of 25 passes for 190 yards with 3 touchdowns.

Mason outdueled former Stanford and Syracuse quarterback Justin Lamson, who landed at Montana State after initially announcing he was transferring to Bowling Green in the offseason. If the Ohio State-Texas matchup was the premier nonconference game of the FBS schedule, then this game was the equivalent for FCS: two of the best teams from the two best conferences. -- David Hale