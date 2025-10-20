Open Extended Reactions

Week 8 had its share of surprises as four Associated Press Top 25 teams fell to unranked opponents.

One of the upsets of the week came from Arizona State as it handed then-No. 7 Texas Tech its first loss of the season. The Red Raiders fell to 6-1, 3-1 in the Big 12, and dropped to fourth in the conference standings. The Sun Devils, on the other hand, are bouncing back from two losses this season, looking for back-to-back Big 12 title game appearances and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame is another team making a comeback this season. After an 0-2 start, the Fighting Irish are on a five-game winning streak after a big rivalry win over then-No. 20 USC on Saturday. And Vanderbilt -- one of the hottest teams in the sport -- is showing just how different this season has been.

Which team is Arizona State's toughest matchup ahead as it looks to be a Big 12 title contender? After a tough start to the season, can Notre Dame continue its hot streak and make another run at the CFP? What accomplishments has Vanderbilt crossed off through Week 8?

Our college football experts break down key storylines and takeaways from the week.

Jump to:

Freeman at it again | ASU's road back

Vanderbilt's rise | Pitt's freshman QB

Marcus Freeman is the comeback king

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman looks to make a run at the CFP following an 0-2 start. AP Photo/Paul Beaty

No win was more impactful to the College Football Playoff picture than Notre Dame's season-saving victory against USC on Saturday. For the second straight year, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has pulled his team out of an absolute pit and back into the hunt for a national title. Last year, it was the baffling Week 2 home loss to Northern Illinois that was followed by 13 straight wins and a spot in the national championship game. Most teams don't play 13 games in a season, let alone win that many in a row.

Now, the Irish have won five straight after their 0-2 start and are back on the selection committee's radar. Yes, there is still work to be done, and yes, the Irish remain in must-win mode for the rest of the season. But USC was their toughest opponent left. And Notre Dame continues to improve every week, particularly on defense. If that continues, Notre Dame won't just be a playoff team -- it will be capable of making another run at winning it. Freeman already wrote the blueprint. -- Heather Dinich

Don't forget about Arizona State

After a close loss to Mississippi State and an embarrassing 43-10 loss at the hands of Utah, defending Big 12 champion Arizona State appeared to be on its way to a disappointing encore season following their surprise College Football Playoff appearance last year.

In reality, Kenny Dillingham's team just needed to feel like an underdog again.

Texas Tech came into Tempe undefeated with its own CFP hopes. But the Sun Devils, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt, who had his best performance of the season, outlasted the Red Raiders 26-22 to put themselves right back into the mix for the Big 12.

Dillingham, as he's prone to do, responded appropriately: by producing another iconic postgame interview moment and then dancing with his team in the locker room.

An emotional Kenny Dillingham left mid postgame interview after defeating No. 7 Texas Tech pic.twitter.com/TrUhOZpPyg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 18, 2025

"Good programs don't turn left or right. They just turn a little bit," Dillingham said of how ASU dealt with the blowout loss to Utah. "We didn't turn the ship a different direction. We just moved it five to seven degrees. The guys responded."

Arizona State is now tied for third place in the conference, but the Sun Devils are sitting in a very comfortable position. They don't play the two teams above them (BYU and Cincinnati, who do play each other) and currently don't have another ranked team on the rest of their schedule. Iowa State in Ames next week is probably their toughest matchup remaining. The roadmap back to Dallas is there for the taking. -- Paolo Uggetti

Vanderbilt's rise the latest evidence that 2025 is different

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia runs in a touchdown in Saturday's matchup against LSU. AP Photo/George Walker IV

In a span of five days, Indiana beat an AP top-5 road opponent for the first time, then locked in coach Curt Cignetti to a $93.25 million contract. Two days after the Cignetti deal was announced, Vanderbilt beat LSU 31-24 in an outcome that surprised no one who has watched the Commodores (and, for that matter, LSU) play this season. Welcome to college football in 2025.

Vanderbilt is 6-1 for the first time since 1950, beat LSU for the first time since 1990 and has two wins against AP top-15 opponents for the first time in the same season. The Commodores on Sunday received their first AP top-10 ranking since 1947. But again, when you study Vandy and especially the offense, under the direction of quarterback Diego Pavia and coordinator Tim Beck, it's difficult to be shocked by any of this.

Clark Lea has possibly forever changed the course of Vanderbilt's program by bringing in the New Mexico State crew: Pavia, Beck, chief consultant Jerry Kill and others. Vanderbilt will host ESPN's "College GameDay" this week and face Missouri in a game with legitimate College Football Playoff implications. That's where we are with college football in 2025, and what a place to be. -- Adam Rittenberg

True freshman QB Heintschel sparking Panthers

After back-to-back losses to Backyard Brawl rival West Virginia and Louisville, Pittsburgh's season appeared to be heading south.

But then coach Pat Narduzzi made a quarterback change, swapping incumbent starter Eli Holstein for true freshman Mason Heintschel.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

The Panthers have since reeled off three consecutive wins, including Saturday's 30-13 victory at Syracuse -- with Heintschel becoming the first Pitt true freshman quarterback to win three straight since Pat Bostick in 2007, according to ESPN Research.

Since taking over, the dual-threat Heintschel ranks eighth with 787 passing yards and fifth in rushing with 141 yards among Power 4 quarterbacks.

The Panthers (5-2, 3-1 ACC) are hanging around in the wide-open ACC, with a series of big opportunities looming at the end of the season.

Pitt closes the season with consecutive tilts against No. 13 Notre Dame, No. 7 Georgia Tech and No. 9 Miami. -- Jake Trotter