Conference championship week is upon us. This weekend, front-runners like Georgia, Washington and Michigan will try to cap their undefeated seasons and likely seal spots in the playoff. Others will try to play their way in -- and some will just try to spoil the party.

Washington, in particular, has a lot on the line: a rematch with No. 6 Oregon that has playoff, Heisman and historical implications.

Ohio State will watch the weekend's games from home and hope that there is just enough chaos to send the Buckeyes to the playoff -- without a Big Ten title -- for a second consecutive year.

It's also a good time to look back at what some teams that aren't playoff bound -- such as Dave Doeren's sneaky good NC State team -- accomplished this year.

ESPN's college football reporters take it all in with the Week 13 takeaways.

Washington needs to find an extra gear

The Huskies have escaped another Saturday with a win and an undefeated regular season -- the first in Pac-12 history -- but with Oregon now looming and looking better than it has all year, there are reasons for Washington to worry.

Since beating the Ducks by three points at home, the Huskies have battled to win one-possession games in four of their past six contests. The team that was winning by 30 points in games at the start of the season has, over its past three games, won by a combined 12 points. In those past three games, facing defenses like Utah's and Oregon State's, Washington hasn't scored with the same proficiency that it once did -- it is averaging 27 points over those three games compared to 41 in the nine games before -- while its defense has slowly slipped.

Don't get me wrong: It's good that Kalen DeBoer's team is able to win close contests. But while Oregon has seemingly used its loss to UW as fuel to play its best football, Washington has looked beatable since its biggest win. That's surely not where the Huskies want to be as they head into a much-anticipated rematch that will determine not just the Pac-12 champion but also a potential College Football Playoff spot.

Some (myself included) believe the Huskies' undefeated regular season should be enough to get them in the playoff, regardless of the result in Las Vegas next weekend. But when you see how the Ducks have outscored their opponents by 156 points since the loss -- by a last-second field goal, no less -- it's hard not to wonder if the best team in the conference isn't the one that left Seattle with an L. Even Vegas, which has the Ducks as the early 7.5-point favorite, seems to agree.

It's probably not fair to ask Washington to beat Oregon twice just to get a shot at the likes of Georgia and Michigan. But if the Huskies, who have been struggling even in victory, find an extra gear and win this week, there will be no doubt that they deserve a spot in the final four. Regardless of result, this game should be a fitting farewell to the conference that both Washington and Oregon are leaving behind. -- Paolo Uggetti

Heisman race down to Nix vs. Penix in Vegas?

Yes, I fully understand that LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' has eye-popping, off-the-charts stats. I understand that Daniels finished the regular season by completing 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 passing yards (third in the FBS) with 40 passing touchdowns (first) while adding 1,134 rushing yards (second in the SEC) and 10 touchdowns for the nation's leading offense (547.8 yards per game).

But the Tigers are 9-3, and as the members of the Heisman Trophy Trust prepare to present the 2023 award on Dec. 9, they should think that winning matters.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will lead their teams against one another Friday night with a Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff berth on the line.

For the 11-1 Ducks, Nix leads the country both in completion percentage (78.6) and passing yards (3,906) for the second-best offense (541.1 YPG). Penix has eight 300-yard passing games and owns five games with at least four touchdown passes for a team that features the second-best passing offense in the FBS (345.5 YPG) and is 12-0 for the first time since 1991.

The past four weeks have seen Nix throw a combined 16 touchdowns with just one interception while throwing for at least 367 yards in each game. Johnny Manziel (4,600 total yards and 43 total TDs for Texas A&M in 2012) and Lamar Jackson (4,928 total yards and 51 total TDs for Louisville in 2016) are two recent Heisman winners who had similar seasons to what Daniels has achieved this year.

But the gap between Daniels and his counterparts in the Pacific Northwest isn't wide enough, in my opinion, to overlook the Tigers' three losses. -- Blake Baumgartner

Pour one out for the Pac-12

We've all had enough time to process the reality that the Pac-12 -- at least as we've known it -- is about ready to fade into memory. Thanks to years of an incredible combination of incompetence, arrogance and apathy by a long list of supposed leaders quite skilled in deflecting blame, more than a century's worth of history is just about done swirling down the drain. Friday's championship game between Washington and Oregon will be one of the most high-stakes games in conference history, while also representing an end.

In lieu of a funeral, here is a championship game in Las Vegas.