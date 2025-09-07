Noah Whittington scores a 59-yard touchdown for the Ducks, which is quickly followed by a 65-yard pass by Dante Moore to Dakorien Moore that gives Oregon the early lead over Oklahoma State. (0:45)

We're still months from the College Football Playoff, but we've already seen some big wins by the favorites to reach the 12-team tournament and some crucial losses by teams in last year's CFP.

The teams atop the rankings -- the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes -- all won easily on Saturday.

Of last year's participants, the Boise State Broncos, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers lost in Week 1. Week 2 saw the SMU Mustangs, who lost to the Baylor Bears, and Arizona State Sun Devils, who lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, join them in Week 2.

The Oklahoma Sooners got a win in Week 2's biggest game. The Sooners' 24-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines will bolster their credential should they successfully navigate their SEC schedule.

While they still have a huge meeting with Miami next week before conference play, the South Florida Bulls further helped their case to be the Group of 5's CFP representative. They went to Gainesville and pulled off the 18-16 upset of the Florida Gators. It was USF's first road win over a ranked opponent since 2011.

There's a lot of football to be played before the postseason, but here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Penn State 4. Oregon 5. Miami 6. Georgia 7. Oklahoma 8. Notre Dame 9. Texas 10. Florida State 11. Iowa State 12. South Florida

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. LSU 4. Penn State 5. Georgia 6. Miami 7. Texas 8. Utah 9. Florida State 10. Iowa State 11. Oklahoma 12. South Florida

Bill Connelly: 1. Oregon 2. Ohio State 3. LSU 4. Penn State 5. Georgia 6. Miami 7. Texas A&M 8. Tennessee 9. Florida State 10. Iowa State 11. Texas Tech 12. South Florida

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Oregon 4. Miami 5. Iowa State 6. Penn State 7. Texas 8. Georgia 9. Texas A&M 10. South Florida 11. Notre Dame 12. Oklahoma

Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Penn State 4. Miami 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Texas 8. Notre Dame 9. Texas A&M 10. Iowa State 11. Florida State 12. South Florida

Max Olson: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. LSU 4. Penn State 5. Miami 6. Georgia 7. Texas 8. Florida State 9. Utah 10. Texas A&M 11. Texas Tech 12. South Florida

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Penn State 4. Miami 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Texas 8. Notre Dame 9. Florida State 10. Iowa State 11. Tennessee 12. South Florida

Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Penn State 4. Oregon 5. Miami 6. Georgia 7. Texas 8. Notre Dame 9. Oklahoma 10. Florida State 11. Iowa State 12. South Florida

Jake Trotter: 1. Ohio State 2. Penn State 3. LSU 4. Miami 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Florida State 8. South Carolina 9. Oklahoma 10. Texas 11. Iowa State 12. South Florida

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Oregon 4. Penn State 5. Miami 6. Georgia 7. Notre Dame 8. Texas 9. Iowa State 10. Florida State 11. Oklahoma 12. South Florida

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Penn State 4. Oregon 5. Miami 6. Georgia 7. Texas 8. Notre Dame 9. Florida State 10. Texas Tech 11. Iowa State 12. South Florida