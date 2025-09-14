Arch Manning throws an incomplete pass on third down and the Texas offense gets booed by the Longhorns fans. (0:23)

After three weeks of the season, we've seen some College Football Playoff contenders live up to expectations and other fall off the map ... for now.

The LSU Tigers notched a win over the rival Florida Gators. While the Gators have lost their last two games, the Tigers have started their SEC slate with a win. They still have three road conference games against ranked opponents this season, but already have wins over Clemson and Florida.

Elsewhere in the SEC, the Georgia Bulldogs started their conference schedule with a trip to the Tennessee Volunteers. While both teams eventually made the 12-team CFP field in 2024, winning the rivalry still matters. In a game that 998 total yards and 85 points, Georgia got out on top.

In one of three ranked matchups in Week 3, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies delivered another high-scoring game. A&M receiver Mario Craver had over 200 receiving yards and running back Le'Veon Moss had three scores on the ground, and Marcel Reed won it on a fourth-and-goal TD pass. For the Aggies, it's a signature win early in the season even as the Irish are now 0-2 a season after reaching the CFP national title game.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. LSU 4. Georgia 5. Penn State 6. Florida State 7. Texas A&M 8. Oregon 9. Oklahoma 10. Illinois 11. Iowa State 12. Tulane

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. Georgia 4. Penn State 5. LSU 6. Miami 7. Florida State 8. Illinois 9. Texas 10. Oklahoma 11. Utah 12. South Florida

Bill Connelly: 1. Oregon 2. Ohio State 3. Miami 4. Texas A&M 5. Georgia 6. Penn State 7. LSU 8. Ole Miss 9. Florida State 10. Texas Tech 11. Tulane 12. Georgia Tech

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. LSU 4. Oregon 5. Georgia 6. Texas A&M 7. Oklahoma 8. Florida State 9. Illinois 10. Texas 11. Utah 12. Tulane

Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. Oregon 4. LSU 5. Penn State 6. Georgia 7. Texas A&M 8. Texas 9. Utah 10. Florida State 11 Iowa State. 12. South Florida

Max Olson: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. LSU 4. Miami 5. Georgia 6. Penn State 7. Texas A&M 8. Florida State 9. Texas 10. Texas Tech 11. Utah 12. South Florida

Adam Rittenberg: 1.Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Miami 4. Georgia, 5. Oregon 6. Penn State 7. Florida State 8. Texas A&M 9. Illinois 10. Oklahoma 11. Iowa State 12. Tulane

Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State 2. LSU 3. Miami 4. Georgia 5. Oregon 6. Penn State 7. Florida State 8. Oklahoma 9. Texas A&M 10. Illinois 11. Utah 12. Tulane

Jake Trotter: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. Georgia 4. Penn State 5. LSU 6. Oregon 7. Florida State 8. Texas A&M 9. Oklahoma 10. Illinois 11. Utah 12. South Florida

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. LSU 5. Georgia 6. Penn State 7. Texas A&M 8. Texas 9. Utah 10. Florida State 11. Georgia Tech 12. Tulane

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. LSU 5. Georgia 6. Penn State 7. Texas A&M 8. Florida State 9. TexasTech 10. Texas 11. Utah 12. Tulane