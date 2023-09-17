College Football Playoff picks after Week 3

FSU QB Jordan Travis is shaken up just before halftime, but returns in the third quarter to finish with 212 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Boston College. (1:54)

So much for a week of snoozer games, huh? Week 3 of the college football season delivered in surprising ways, from Missouri's 61-yard field goal to upset No. 15 Kansas State to Florida State's close call at Boston College.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (3-0) 15/15 Michigan (3-0) 14/15 Florida State (3-0) 12/15 USC (3-0) 11/15 Washington (3-0) 4/15 Ohio State (3-0) 3/15 Texas (3-0) 1/15

The Seminoles' 31-29 win at Chesnut Hill raises questions. Top receiver Keon Coleman was held without a catch and fumbled a punt late in the fourth quarter that fortunately rolled out of bounds. Florida State was aided by an eye-popping 18 penalties on Boston College, a school record.

Elsewhere, top-ranked Georgia found itself trailing 14-3 at halftime against South Carolina, but outscored the Gamecocks 21-0 in the second half. It was the first time since 2015 the Bulldogs found themselves trailing by double digits at home after the first half.

At Michigan, quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw his first three interceptions of the season, leading to a slow start for the Wolverines. Running back Blake Corum scored multiple touchdowns for the 10th time, becoming only the second Wolverines' player to accomplish the feat as Michigan pulled away from Bowling Green.

And Texas, one week removed from its win at Alabama, found itself trailing early to Wyoming and up only three points at halftime. The Longhorns entered the fourth quarter with fewer than 100 passing yards in a home game for the first time since 2015, but pulled away thanks in part to a pick-six.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four this week.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. USC

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. USC 4. Michigan

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. USC 4. Florida State

Bill Connelly: 1. Washington 2. Georgia 3. Florida State 4. Michigan

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Texas 4. Michigan

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan

Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Florida State 3. Michigan 4. Washington

Harry Lyles: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. USC 4. Florida State

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Ohio State 4. USC

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. USC 4. Florida State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. USC 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. USC 4. Florida State

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. USC 4. Ohio State

VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. USC 4. Florida State

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. USC 3. Michigan 4. Florida State