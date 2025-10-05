C.J. Daniels sings the FSU chant straight into the camera after another Miami touchdown. (0:29)

Texas entered the year No. 1 in the AP poll and was a near-unanimous pick to make the College Football Playoff. So was No. 2 Penn State.

After losses by both teams today -- the Longhorns to Florida in The Swamp and the Nittany Lions in a stunner to previously winless UCLA -- they are nowhere to be found in this week's playoff picks.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will this season's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Thanks to Miami's latest impressive victory -- this time at Florida State -- the Hurricanes are No. 1 on one ballot. Ohio State is still the most popular pick at No. 1, but Oregon also garners some support there.

The selections are sure to change by this time next week. Oregon will host Indiana -- and "College GameDay" -- on Saturday, while Oklahoma faces rival Texas, most likely without star QB John Mateer.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks after Week 6:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Ole Miss 5. Texas A&M 6. Oklahoma 7. Indiana 8. Texas Tech 9. Georgia Tech 10. Alabama 11. Georgia 12. Memphis

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Ole Miss 5. Texas Tech 6. Oklahoma 7. Indiana 8. Alabama 9. Georgia 10. Texas A&M 11. Georgia Tech 12. Memphis

Bill Connelly: 1. Oregon 2. Ohio State 3. Miami 4. Texas Tech 5. Ole Miss 6. Texas A&M 7. Indiana 8. Georgia Tech 9. Missouri 10. Oklahoma 11. Memphis 12. BYU

David Hale: 1. Miami 2. Oregon 3. Ohio State 4. Ole Miss 5. Texas A&M 6. Oklahoma 7. Indiana 8. Alabama 9. Georgia 10. Texas Tech 11. Georgia Tech 12. Memphis

Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. Oregon 4. Ole Miss 5. Texas A&M 6. Indiana 7. Alabama 8. Texas Tech 9. Oklahoma 10. Missouri 11. Georgia Tech 12. Memphis

Max Olson: 1. Oregon 2. Miami 3. Ohio State 4. Texas Tech 5. Ole Miss 6. Texas A&M 7. Indiana 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Georgia 11. Missouri 12. South Florida

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Ole Miss 5. Texas A&M 6. Indiana 7. Oklahoma 8. Texas Tech 9. Alabama 10. Georgia 11. Tennessee 12. Memphis

Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Ole Miss 5. Texas A&M 6. Oklahoma 7. Indiana 8. Alabama 9. Texas Tech 10. Georgia 11. LSU 12. South Florida

Jake Trotter: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. Oregon 4. Ole Miss 5. Texas A&M 6. Indiana 7. Oklahoma 8. Alabama 9. Texas Tech 10. Georgia 11. Missouri 12. South Florida

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Ole Miss 5. Texas Tech 6. Indiana 7. Oklahoma 8. Alabama 9. Texas A&M 10. Georgia 11. Georgia Tech 12. Memphis

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Oregon 3. Miami 4. Ole Miss 5. Texas A&M 6. Indiana 7. Texas Tech 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Georgia 11. Missouri 12. Memphis