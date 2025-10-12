Fernando Mendoza connects with Elijah Sarratt to take the lead against the Ducks. (0:24)

Week 7 of the college football season saw three more teams fall from the ranks of the undefeated. The Oregon Ducks lost to the Indiana Hoosiers, the Oklahoma Sooners lost to the Texas Longhorns and the Missouri Tigers fell at home to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Hoosiers reached the College Football Playoff in 2024, but not without questions after losing their only game against a ranked opponent. IU silenced some critics by beating the Ducks in Eugene. The Hoosiers defense held the Ducks to just 267 total yards and forced two turnovers.

The Hoosier join the Ohio State Buckeyes as the only remaining undefeated Big Ten teams. The Buckeyes' lone blip against the Illinois Fighting Illini was allowing 16 points when they hadn't given up more than nine all season. In the 34-16 win, Ohio State QB Julian Sayin was 19-of-27 for 166 yards and two scores.

The SEC also has just two unbeaten teams remaining. The Texas A&M Aggies took care of business at home, beating the Florida Gators 34-17. The Ole Miss Rebels, who entered the week as the highest ranked SEC team surprising struggled against the Washington State Cougars. QB Trinidad Chambliss accounted for three scores and the Rebels defense held up just well enough. Ole Miss will get tougher tests over the next two weeks with trips to face the Georgia Bulldogs and OU.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. Indiana 4. Texas A&M 5. Texas Tech 6. Ole Miss 7. Alabama 8. Georgia Tech 9. Georgia 10. USC 11. Oregon 12. Memphis

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Miami 4. Texas A&M 5. Texas Tech 6. Ole Miss 7. Alabama 8. Oregon 9. Georgia Tech 10. Georgia 11. LSU 12. Memphis

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Miami 4. Texas Tech 5. Texas A&M 6. Ole Miss 7. Georgia Tech 8. Alabama 9. Memphis 10. Georgia 11. USC 12. LSU

David Hale: 1. Miami 2. Indiana 3. Ohio State 4. Texas A&M 5. Alabama 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas Tech 8. Georgia 9. Georgia Tech 10. Tennessee 11. Oregon 12. South Florida

Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. Indiana 4. Texas A&M 5. Ole Miss 6. Oregon 7. Alabama 8. Texas Tech 9. Tennessee 10. Georgia Tech 11. Missouri 12. Memphis

Max Olson: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. Indiana 4. Texas Tech 5. Texas A&M 6. Ole Miss 7. Alabama 8. Oregon 9. Georgia 10. Georgia Tech 11. USC 12. South Florida

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. Indiana 4. Texas A&M 5. Texas Tech 6. Alabama 7. Ole Miss 8. Oregon 9. Georgia Tech 10. Georgia 11. Notre Dame 12. South Florida

Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State 2. Miami 3. Indiana 4. Texas A&M 5. Ole Miss 6. Texas Tech 7. Alabama 8. Georgia 9. Oregon 10. Georgia Tech 11. LSU 12. South Florida

Jake Trotter: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Miami 4. Alabama 5. Texas A&M 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas Tech 8. Georgia 9. Georgia Tech 10. Oregon 11. LSU 12. South Florida

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Miami 4. Texas A&M 5. Texas Tech 6. Alabama 7. Ole Miss 8. Georgia Tech 9. Oregon 10. Georgia 11. USC 12. Memphis

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Miami 4. Texas A&M 5. Texas Tech 6. Ole Miss 7. Alabama 8. Oregon 9. Georgia Tech 10. Georgia 11. LSU 12. Memphis