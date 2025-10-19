Zabien Brown intercepts Joey Aguilar in the red zone and returns it 99 yards for an Alabama touchdown. (1:05)

Few College Football Playoff contenders were safe in Week 8. Four teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll lost.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will this season's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

The carnage started Friday night with Miami's upset loss to Louisville. Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Memphis were the other undefeated teams to lose this week. Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon and Alabama were big winners.

One game with huge playoff implications was the annual rivalry between USC and Notre Dame. After opening the season with two losses, Notre Dame needed a win to keep its CFP hopes alive and USC was the last remaining team on the Irish's schedule that is currently ranked. USC's credentials would have been bolstered with a win over the Irish.

The game turned into a big-play fest and a showcase for running back Jeremiyah Love, who rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown in the 34-24 win over USC. It was the most yards by a Notre Dame player ever against USC. USC's Jayden Maiava had 328 yards passing but the Trojans had four turnovers.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Georgia Tech 7. Miami 8. Oregon 9. BYU 10. Texas Tech 11. Vanderbilt 12. South Florida

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. Georgia Tech 9. Miami 10. BYU 11. Texas Tech 12. South Florida

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia Tech 5. Alabama 6. Georgia 7. BYU 8. Oregon 9. Miami 10. Ole Miss 11. Texas Tech 12. Navy

David Hale: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Texas A&M 4. Miami 5. Alabama 6. Georgia 7. BYU 8. Georgia Tech 9. Oregon 10. Vanderbilt 11. Notre Dame 12. South Florida

Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia Tech 6. Miami 7. Ole Miss 8. Oregon 9. Georgia 10. Texas Tech 11. Notre Dame 12. South Florida

Max Olson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Oregon 7. Miami 8. Ole Miss 9. Georgia Tech 10. BYU 11. Texas Tech 12. South Florida

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia Tech 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. Oregon 9. Miami 10. BYU 11. Texas Tech 12. South Florida

Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Georgia Tech 9. Miami 10. BYU 11. Texas Tech 12. South Florida

Jake Trotter: ​​1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Alabama 4. Texas A&M 5. Georgia 6. Georgia Tech 7. Oregon 8. Miami 9. Ole Miss 10. BYU 11. Notre Dame 12. South Florida

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Oregon 7. Georgia Tech 8. Ole Miss 9. Miami 10. BYU 11. Texas Tech 12. South Florida

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia Tech 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. Oregon 9. Miami 10. BYU 11. Texas Tech 12. South Florida