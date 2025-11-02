SMU defeats Miami in overtime to secure its first home win over an AP top-10 team since 1974. (0:56)

After lots of guessing and 10 weeks of the season, the first official College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday. A lot has changed at the top.

The Indiana Hoosiers, who made a surprise run to the 2024 CFP, were ranked No. 20 in the preseason AP poll. After Saturday's 55-10 win over the Maryland Terrapins, their fifth time scoring 50 or more points this season, the Hoosiers seem poised one of the top two slots in the initial rankings.

With the Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 1 in the AP rankings, rolling past the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 10, the Big Ten is poised to have the top two seeds.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels were the top two ranked SEC teams in action this week. UGA survived its rivalry game with the Florida Gators while the Rebels pounded the South Carolina Gamecocks.

One preseason CFP hopeful -- the Miami Hurricanes -- might have lost their shot at the playoff after Saturday's overtime loss to the SMU Mustangs. It's the second ACC loss for the Canes who now need a lot of help to reach the conference title game and earn an automatic bid.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Ole Miss 7. Oregon 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Virginia 11. Louisville 12. Memphis

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Bill Connelly: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Texas A&M 4. BYU 5. Alabama 6. Texas Tech 7. Ole Miss 8. Oregon 9. Georgia 10. Notre Dame 11. Memphis 12. Virginia

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. BYU 7. Ole Miss 8. Oregon 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Louisville 12. Memphis

Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. BYU 8. Ole Miss 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Max Olson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. BYU 8. Ole Miss 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Ole Miss 7. Oregon 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Virginia 11. Notre Dame 12. Memphis

Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Ole Miss 7. Oregon 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Memphis

Jake Trotter: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Ole Miss 7. Oregon 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Memphis

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Memphis

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Memphis