The top five of the College Football Playoff standings were unchanged in the first two rankings releases. Things will be different after Week 12.

Saturday started with what looked like a massive upset of the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies. The South Carolina Gamecocks led 30-3 at halftime but then the Aggies woke up. After a 21-point third, A&M didn't take its first lead until the fourth quarter when it went up 31-30. To pull of the largest comeback in school history, QB Marcel Reed threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns. The Aggies should keep their spot in the top four.

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide entered Saturday, alongside Texas A&M, as the only teams undefeated in conference play. But the Oklahoma Sooners came to Tuscaloosa, got the win and threw the SEC race into a mess. The Sooners had just 212 yards of offense, their fewest in a win since 2001 but forced three turnovers. OU scored 10 points off turnovers and became the first team to beat Bama in consecutive years since the Ole Miss Rebels in 2014-15.

At the top of the Big Ten, and CFP rankings, however, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers cruised in their respective Week 12 games. The top two teams in the rankings outscored their opponents by a combined 79-17. Both the Buckeyes and Hoosiers will have bye weeks in Week 13 before facing their traditional rivals to end the regular season.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Texas Tech 5. Georgia 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia 5. Texas Tech 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Texas Tech 5. Georgia 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. Georgia Tech 12. North Texas

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia 5. Texas Tech 6. Oklahoma 7. Miami 8. Alabama 9. Notre Dame 10. Oregon 11. Ole Miss 12. James Madison

Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia 5. Texas Tech 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Notre Dame 11. Georgia Tech 12. North Texas

Max Olson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia 5. Texas Tech 6. Ole Miss 7. Oregon 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Notre Dame 11. Georgia Tech 12. North Texas

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia 5. Texas Tech 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Mark Schlabach: 1.Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia 5. Texas Tech 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Jake Trotter: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia 5. Texas Tech 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. Georgia Tech 12. North Texas

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia 5. Texas Tech 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. Virginia 12. James Madison

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Georgia 5. Texas Tech 6. Oregon 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. Georgia Tech 12. North Texas