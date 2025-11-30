Miami coach Mario Cristobal explains why his team deserves to be in the College Football Playoff. (0:57)

It's a little over a week before the College Football Playoff bracket is revealed. Rivalry Week was a chance for some CFP hopefuls to solidify their standing and for others to put up some style points and prove they deserve a spot.

On Friday, Texas A&M fell from the ranks of the undefeated, losing to rival Texas. The 27-17 win gave the Longhorns a chance to do some politicking about a potential at-large bid. The Aggies' loss put Georgia back into the SEC title game for a rematch with Alabama.

Saturday's slate didn't feature that kind of upset. It was mostly the opposite. Texas Tech and BYU won big in their respective games and will have a rematch in the Big 12 title game. Ohio State did as well, beating rival Michigan 27-9. The Buckeyes will meet Indiana for the Big Ten crown and, likely, the top spot in the CFP.

Virginia's win over Virginia Tech combined with SMU's loss to Cal will keep Miami out of the ACC championship game, but the Canes are hoping for an at-large bid following a 38-7 win over Pitt.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas Tech 4. Georgia 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Miami 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas Tech 4. Georgia 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Notre Dame 9. BYU 10. Oklahoma 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas Tech 4. Georgia 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Notre Dame 9. BYU 10. Oklahoma 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Ole Miss 6. Oregon 7. BYU 8. Texas A&M 9. Oklahoma 10. Alabama 11. Virginia 12. Tulane

Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Notre Dame 9. Oklahoma 10. Virginia 11. BYU 12. North Texas

Max Olson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Texas A&M 7. Ole Miss 8. BYU 9. Oklahoma 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Tulane

Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Tulane

Jake Trotter: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Texas A&M 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Georgia 4. Oregon 5. Texas Tech 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. BYU 10. Alabama 11. Virginia 12. North Texas

Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas Tech 4. Georgia 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Notre Dame 9. BYU 10. Oklahoma 11. Virginia 12. North Texas