Who has hit the most home runs in an NCAA softball season?

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The 2026 softball season has brought a long-ball barrage led by UCLA slugger Megan Grant whose 38 homers have set a new Division I single-season record, surpassing the mark of 37 set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995. Grant is not the only one climbing the record books this season as her teammate Jordan Woolery and Oklahoma's Kendall Wells are also having top-10 all-time seasons.

Here is a look at the NCAA softball players with the most home runs in a single season.

Megan Grant, UCLA, 2026, 38

Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1995, 37

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma, 2026, 36

Karli Spaid, Miami (Ohio), 2024, 36

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2022, 34

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2021, 34

Jordan Woolery, UCLA, 2026, 33

Addison Barnard, Wichita State, 2022, 33

Lexie Elkins, Louisiana, 2015, 32

Camilla Carrera, UTEP, 2012, 32

Stacie Chambers, Arizona, 2009, 31

Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, 2025, 31

Stacey Nuveman, UCLA, 1999, 31

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