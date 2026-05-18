Megan Grant extends record with 40th HR to advance UCLA softball

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UCLA senior Megan Grant extended her single-season record with her 40th home run Sunday night in a 15-1 victory over South Carolina in the regional final of the NCAA softball tournament.

"It's incredible," Grant said. "I am just honestly blessed to be able to say the number 40."

In the top of the fifth inning, the Bruin slugger stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and hit an opposite-field grand slam, the seventh of her career. One inning later, Grant found herself in a similar position with the bases loaded and delivered a two-run single to center field. In total, Grant drove in six runs Sunday night.

"I try to keep it as simple as I can," Grant said of her approach in the fifth inning. "I knew there was a runner on third, so I had to do a job especially with less than two outs, so any ball that was elevated -- I was going to try to get in the air and it just happened to go over."

Grant is now one home run away from UCLA's career record of 90 held by Stacey Nuveman.

"I'm honored," Grant said. "Stacey Nuveman is one of the most decorated players in UCLA history. ... It's an honor to be able to say my and her name in the same conversation."

Grant set the single-season home run record (38) for Division I softball just one week ago during the Big Ten championship game against Nebraska.

"Breaking records, setting records, just playing big on this stage is what this girl [Grant] came here to do, and I'm just so proud she had the opportunity with the bases loaded to actually get a pitch. That was awesome," UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said.

The Bruins added to their NCAA record home run total with four more Sunday night. In addition to Grant, Rylee Simp, Kaniya Bragg and Soo-Jin Berry also went deep.

UCLA will face the University of Central Florida in next week's NCAA super regional.