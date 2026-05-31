Texas breaks up no-hitter, then eliminates Nebraska from WCWS

Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Texas broke up Jordy Frahm's no-hitter. Then, the defending champs roared back to win the game with one big swing.

Katie Stewart launched a three-run home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Texas eliminated Nebraska 3-1 Sunday at the Women's College World Series.

The second-seeded Longhorns will have to beat No. 7 Tennessee twice Monday to return to the championship series.

"[I knew] I was going to get something I could hit," said Stewart, who extended her own single-season Texas record to 28 homers. "I had to get on it."

Frahm, the national player of the year, came five outs away from tossing the 20th no-hitter in WCWS history.

But out of the 9-hole, freshman Jaycie Nichols ended the no-hitter with an infield single to turn the lineup over, then Kayden Henry smacked a single to right.

That set the stage for Stewart, the SEC Player of the Year.

"When she makes contact, she doesn't need much of it," Texas coach Mike White said. "I think she even got that up the handle a little bit. I'm not sure she got all of it. ... You always worry about those things going foul. Once I saw the flight of it, I knew it was going to stay fair."

Stewart's heroics spoiled an otherwise heroic effort by Frahm, who gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead three pitches into the game with a solo home run to center field.

In her final career college performance, Frahm became the first player in Division I history to post multiple 20-home run/20-win seasons. Frahm transferred to her home-state program in 2023 after winning two national titles at Oklahoma.

"It really hurts right now," she said. "Just so thankful for the journey and to finish it with this team."