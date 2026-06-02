NiJaree Canady's latest gem sends Texas Tech back to WCWS final

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OKLAHOMA CITY -- Game, set, rematch.

One year after losing to Texas in the Women's College World Series final, Texas Tech will get another shot.

The Red Raiders (61-8) defeated top-seeded Alabama twice Monday night behind another dominant performance from star pitcher NiJaree Canady to advance to the championship series, which begins Wednesday against the defending national champion Longhorns.

It will be the first title rematch since the WCWS adopted the best-of-three series format in 2005.

Earlier Monday, Texas (51-12) eliminated Tennessee to become just the second program ever to reach the WCWS championship series in three straight seasons, joining Oklahoma.

Last year, the Longhorns won the decisive third game against Texas Tech for the first national title in school history.

"It's just a blessing to play them again," Canady said. "It's good for the state of Texas, showing how good softball is in the state. I feel like we're going to get a good turnout."

Canady powered the No. 11 Red Raiders to a 2-0 win over the Crimson Tide in Monday's nightcap, recording her fourth career WCWS shutout. She gave up just two hits and finished with six strikeouts, as Alabama (56-9) failed to score for only the second time this season.

According to ESPN Research, Canady became just the fourth pitcher in WCWS history to record a shutout in four different tournaments.

"I don't have any doubt that was her best performance of the year," Red Raiders coach Gerry Glasco said. "That's a great confidence builder for our team and NiJa to go into the finals with that effort."

In the first game, Mia Williams kept Texas Tech's season alive with a towering walk-off solo home run for the 5-4 victory.

Texas Tech's Nijaree Canady became just the fourth pitcher in WCWS history to record a shutout in four different tournaments, according to ESPN Research. Brett Rojo/Imagn Images

Jasmyn Burns put the Red Raiders ahead in the second game with a solo homer in the fourth inning against SEC Pitcher of the Year Jocelyn Briski.

Texas Tech has now made the championship series in its first two WCWS appearances, joining Texas A&M (1983-84) as the only other program to do so.

"This is a big reason why we all came here," said Kaitlyn Terry, one of several key Texas Tech transfers. "The job's not finished."

On Monday, Texas pitchers Citlaly Gutierrez and Teagan Kavan combined to allow just two runs and seven hits in two wins over the Vols.

After opening the WCWS with a loss to Tennessee, the second-seeded Longhorns won four straight elimination games to storm back to the championship series.

"It's going to be a fun series. Hey, sometimes a little back-and-forth rivalry is a fun thing, right?" Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco

"Once you get on a roll, sometimes it can be to your benefit," Texas coach Mike White said of coming through the loser's bracket. "You get the momentum and just continue to keep it, and we were able to do that. Of course, you need the pitching to be able to get that done."

The two schools' football coaches have verbally sparred in recent days, adding another layer to the championship series.

After Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made headlines by torching Texas Tech's strength of schedule, Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire fired back with an open invitation to meet the Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. McGuire even offered to buy out games against Texas State and Abilene Christian to create room on the schedule.

"It's going to be a fun series," Glasco said. "Hey, sometimes a little back-and-forth rivalry is a fun thing, right?"