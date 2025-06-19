Open Extended Reactions

OMAHA, Neb. -- Jared Jones hit a line drive that glanced off a glove for the winning run moments after LSU got a big break to tie the score, and the Tigers posted a 6-5 walk-off victory over SEC rival Arkansas on Wednesday night to advance to the Men's College World Series finals.

The Tigers (51-15) will play for their second national championship in three years when they square off against Coastal Carolina in the best-of-three finals starting Saturday.

Arkansas (50-15) took a two-run lead in the top of the ninth on Justin Thomas' tie-breaking single and looked ready to force a second bracket final against the Tigers on Thursday. Instead, the Razorbacks' season ended in heartbreak in Omaha again.

The Tigers beat Arkansas for the fourth time in five meetings this season, including 4-1 last Saturday in the teams' MCWS opener. They are 5-0 all-time in MCWS meetings with the Razorbacks.

LSU put two men on base with one out in the bottom of the ninth against Cole Gibler. Steven Milam grounded to short, and Wehiwa Aloy opted to get the lead runner at third rather than try for a game-ending double play.

Luis Hernandez then came up and sent a hard liner to left. Charles Davalan slipped as he broke for the ball and it deflected off his right shoulder. Davalan chased the ball down as Ethan Frey and Milam scored easily.

Jones, whose team-best 22nd homer of the season tied it 3-all in the eighth, shot a line drive up the middle that bounced off second baseman Cam Kozeal's glove, and Hernandez scored from second ahead of the throw home, setting off an LSU celebration in center field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.