Oliviyah Edwards, No. 3 recruit, commits to South Carolina

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Five-star forward Oliviyah Edwards, the No. 3 prospect in the 2026 SC NEXT 100, announced her commitment to South Carolina on Thursday after reopening her recruitment earlier this month.

She becomes the Gamecocks' highest-ranked recruit for the incoming class and a potential cornerstone for coach Dawn Staley's program moving forward.

The 6-foot-3 standout from Washington originally signed with Tennessee in November 2025 but requested a release from her national letter of intent amid significant roster turnover for the Lady Vols.

"I chose South Carolina because it felt like home," Edwards told ESPN. "Coach Staley, the staff and the team showed me a level of love and belief that stood out. I know I'll be pushed every single day, and being surrounded by that kind of energy and support means everything to me."

Oliviyah Edwards, a McDonald's All American out of Washington, has committed to South Carolina after averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Northwest Greyhounds on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Reyelle Frazier

Edwards is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic players in the 2026 class, boasting elite athleticism, positional versatility and a rapidly developing all-around skill set. She most recently starred on the Adidas 3SSB circuit with the Northwest Greyhounds, averaging 17.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Her play this past year solidified her status as one of the highest-upside prospects in the country.

The McDonald's All American continued to refine her offensive game, showing the ability to finish above the rim with either hand while extending her range beyond the 3-point line. Defensively, her length and lateral mobility allow her to guard multiple positions and impact the game on both ends of the floor.

Edwards' ability to run the floor with her exceptional athleticism gives Staley a versatile frontcourt player with a significant long-term ceiling, even if Edwards may need time to develop early on. She joins a squad with All-American forwards Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts, giving Edwards the chance to learn from veterans as she transitions to the college level.

Landing Edwards represents a major recruiting win for South Carolina as programs across the country -- including USC, LSU, Florida, Texas, Louisville and Washington -- were involved in her recruitment at various stages.

She rounds out a South Carolina recruiting class that features No. 6 Jerzy Robinson, No. 19 Kaeli Wynn and No. 30 Kelsi Andrews and is currently ranked No. 4.