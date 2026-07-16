Jayla Forbes, No. 13 girls' 2027 recruit, commits to Texas

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Jayla Forbes, the No. 13 player and second-ranked post in the girls' SC Next class of 2027, announced Thursday that she has committed to Texas.

Forbes is the fifth five-star of the class to commit to a program for the 2027-28 season -- and the Longhorns' first for the cycle. She chose Texas over Notre Dame, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, California and Mississippi State.

"The opportunity to compete in one of the best conferences in college basketball and challenge myself against the highest level of competition is something that I know I wanted early in my process," Forbes told ESPN.

"Coach [Vic] Schaefer has a proven blueprint for developing post players and helping them reach their full potential, and that's something I want to be a part of. His belief in me, along with the culture of excellence and accountability within the program, is what pushed me to make my decision."

Forbes, who plans to transfer from Montverde Academy to IMG Academy for her final year of high school, is another in the long line of elite commitments for Schaefer. True post size has always been a foundational marker of Schaefer's most successful teams, and Forbes fits the mold. She is mobile for her size, with good hands, dexterity around the rim and an ability to stretch the floor out into -- and occasionally beyond -- the midrange. She has become more assertive offensively, while defensively she can dominate the paint in a variety of ways.

Forbes could be described as a combination of Kyla Oldacre, who just graduated from Texas, and Teaira McCowan, who played for Schaefer at Mississippi State from 2015-19.

Forbes is currently having an impactful summer on the Nike EYBL circuit with Her Elite, currently averaging 16.2 points and 9 rebounds, shooting 64.6% from the field and 79.2% from the free throw line in just over 20 minutes per game. She was also part of Team USA that won the U18 FIBA AmeriCup last month in Irapuato, Mexico.

Forbes took an unofficial visit to Texas in early February. She has her official visit set for Sept. 11-13.

Texas, which finished the 2025-26 season with a second consecutive trip to the Final Four, lost a number of players to graduation (Rori Harmon) and the transfer portal (Aaliyah Crump, Jordan Lee, Justice Carlton).

But joining returning All-American Madison Booker in Austin this fall will be the nation's third-ranked recruiting class for 2026, which includes five-stars Addison Bjorn, Brihanna Crittendon, Aaliah Spaight and Joyce-Isi Etute, and four-star Amalia Holguin.