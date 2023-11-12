Open Extended Reactions

A day after clinching the SEC West title and a spot in the SEC championship game, Alabama got another boost from close to home.

Four-star defensive end Zion Grady, who is No. 41 overall in the 2025 ESPN 300 and a product of Charles Henderson High School (Alabama), committed to the Crimson Tide on Sunday.

He chose Alabama over in-state rival Auburn, as well as Florida State and Georgia.

"A place that'll make me feel like I'm home," Grady told ESPN in May about what he was prioritizing.

Grady becomes the seventh ESPN 300 prospect in the 2025 class for coach Nick Saban & Co. and the fourth player within the top 50 -- following wide receivers Ryan Williams (No. 3 overall) and Jaime Ffrench Jr. (No. 14) and running back Anthony Rogers (No. 50).

In 10 games, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Grady has 70 tackles (63 solo) with 21 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Fast and physical were the two words Grady used to describe his game and what he will bring to a Crimson Tide defense that is third in the SEC in total defense (318.2 YPG) and second in scoring defense (18.1 PPG).

"My skill set revolves around speed, really being able to beat a lineman, an offensive lineman, off the ball," he said.

After coming away with ESPN's top-ranked class in 2023, Alabama's 2024 class is currently fifth in the rankings.