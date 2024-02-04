Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State continued its recruiting success with five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord committed to the Buckeyes on Sunday.

Offord is the No. 6 prospect in the 2025 class and the top-ranked corner. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound recruit from Birmingham, Alabama, chose the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Tennessee and a handful of others.

Offord took a visit to Ohio State with his family this weekend and committed while on the trip.

His commitment gives the Buckeyes seven ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the 2025 cycle, and he's the third cornerback. Offord is the highest-ranked commit for Ohio State, ahead of cornerback Devin Sanchez, ranked No. 11 overall, and corner Blake Woodby, the No. 28 prospect in the class.

Ohio State finished the 2024 cycle with the No. 3 class overall and also added some of the top transfers this offseason, including safety Caleb Downs, quarterbacks Will Howard and Julian Sayin and running back Quinshon Judkins.

The staff is now off to a fast start in the 2025 class and already have one of the best classes now that Offord is on board.