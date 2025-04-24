Open Extended Reactions

Four-star Oregon offensive tackle Kodi Greene, the No. 37 recruit in the 2026 ESPN 300, has flipped his commitment to Washington, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman from California power Mater Dei High School is ESPN's fifth-ranked offensive tackle prospect in the 2026 class. Greene initially committed to Oregon last August, but his flip marks an enormous recruiting victory for coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies.

If he signs later this year, Greene will represent the Huskies' highest-ranked addition since landing No. 1 quarterback Sam Huard (No. 15 overall) in the 2021 class.

Originally from Sammamish, Washington, Greene is the brother of second-year Washington safety Kayden Greene and began his high school career at Eastside Catholic High School before transferring to Mater Dei ahead of his junior season last fall.

Washington held a firm place in Greene's recruitment prior to his commitment to Oregon. He now stands as the top-ranked prospect in the Huskies' 2026 class and follows the recent addition of four-star quarterback Derek Zammit (No. 246 overall) as the program's second ESPN 300 commit in the month of April.

Greene joins guard Ah Deong Yang, the No. 8 prospect in the state of Washington, as the second offensive line commit for 2026.

The Huskies secured the nation's 17th-ranked signing class in the 2025 cycle, Fisch's first with the program.

Greene's flip marks the latest blow to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's 2026 class. The Ducks have now lost four top-150 commitments since Feb. 21, with Greene joining quarterback Jonas Williams (USC) and defensive tackles Tomuhini Topui (USC) and Bott Mulitalo (uncommitted) among high-profile defections.

The Ducks' fortune could turn in the coming weeks as No. 1 quarterback Jared Curtis (May 5) and five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell (May 13) prepare to announce their commitments. Oregon will have a collection of top recruits, including Cantwell, on campus for the program's spring game this weekend.