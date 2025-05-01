Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback prospect Trae Taylor, one of the top passers in the 2027 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Thursday.

A coveted recruit from Mundelein, Illinois, Taylor becomes the first player committed to the Huskers in the 2027 cycle, giving his verbal pledge roughly 20 months before he is eligible to formally sign. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound pocket passer follows Ohio State pledge Brady Edmunds as the second elite quarterback prospect to announce his 2027 commitment.

Taylor chose the Cornhuskers over Illinois, LSU and Texas A&M. He is the son of former Eastern Illinois running back J.R. Taylor, who ran for 51 touchdowns as a college teammate of four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo from 1999 to 2002.

Trae Taylor threw for 3,061 yards with 20 touchdowns and 7 interceptions as a sophomore at Carmel Catholic High School last fall. His commitment comes days after he spent time with Huskers quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas and starting quarterback Dylan Raiola during his latest visit.

"Sitting down with Coach Thomas and getting into the offense, seeing how he coaches Dylan and how he can prepare me for the next level -- I really just can't wait," Taylor told ESPN. "For me, it's kind of hard committing too early because I have to wait so long to get there."

Despite his early pledge, Taylor has had a lengthy recruitment -- with him estimating he's visited as many as 70 campuses since attending college camps as a sixth grader. Taylor received his first Division I scholarship offer from Maryland a year later.

A smooth throwing motion and standout footwork and accuracy later turned Taylor into one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.

After visiting Nebraska on March 27, Taylor next went to Texas A&M. He told ESPN that the attention he received from the Huskers immediately after he visited the Aggies -- paired with Nebraska's offensive scheme under coach Matt Rhule -- was part of the connection that ultimately helped sway his commitment to the Huskers.

"The day after I got home from A&M, I was in contact with one of Coach Rhule, Coach Thomas and Dylan [Raiola] every day for the next two weeks before I decided this was where I needed to be," he said. "Everybody in that building has made it clear that they want me. Their offense fits me the best -- very pro-style. Any quarterback who wants to go to the NFL can be successful there."

Nearly two years out from the early signing period, Taylor said he doesn't intend to visit campuses other than Nebraska, but he said he will continue contact with other programs. He is expected to remain a top target for the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois and LSU, among others.