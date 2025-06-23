Open Extended Reactions

After landing a pledge from four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal on Sunday night, Florida State secured a pair of commitments from top-130 pass catchers Xavier Tiller and Devin Carter on Monday.

Tiller, a former Texas A&M pledge, is ESPN's No. 6 tight end and No. 82 overall recruit in the 2026 ESPN 300. A 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect from Fairburn, Georgia, Tiller logged 50 receptions for 696 yards and 10 touchdowns across his sophomore and junior seasons at Langston Hughes High School.

He chose the Seminoles over Auburn and Alabama following visits to all three schools this month, and he stands as the top-ranked commit in Florida State's incoming class.

Carter is ranked No. 129 in the 2026 ESPN 300. His father is former Seminoles running back Dexter Carter, who played at FSU from 1986 to 1989 and returned to the program in 2007, spending three seasons as an assistant under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden.

The younger Carter initially joined FSU's 2026 class in April 2023, but he later pulled his pledge and then committed to Auburn in January. His flip back to Florida State followed a series of visits with the program this spring, including an official visit June 6-8, during which Carter was swayed by the revamped coaching staff assembled this offseason by coach Mike Norvell following a 2-10 finish, sources told ESPN.

Arriving in the wake of O'Neal's flip from Oklahoma, Tiller and Carter represent a pair of key additions to Norvell's 2026 class, which has secured pledges from six ESPN 300 prospects in June.

O'Neal, ESPN's No. 7 pocket passer in 2026, would mark the program's highest-ranked quarterback signee since 2022 if he ultimately joins Florida State later this year, and the Seminoles are forming a formidable class of skill position talents around him this summer.

Tiller and Carter's commitments follow the June 11 pledge of four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett (No. 107). Florida State also holds commitments from four-star athlete prospects Efrem White (No. 172) and Darryon Williams (No. 16 ATH), both of whom could slot in at wide receiver when they join the Seminoles.

Florida State will aim to continue its recruiting momentum to the December early signing period after it saw the program's 2025 class spiral last fall, ultimately finishing 26th in ESPN's rankings for the cycle. Four-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon (No. 48) ranks among the targets who could soon join Florida State's latest class.