Texas A&M further solidified its future at quarterback on Sunday when four-star recruit Jayce Johnson, ESPN's No. 3 prospect at the position in the 2027 class, announced his commitment to coach Mike Elko and the Aggies.

Johnson, a 6-foot, 210-pound dual-threat passer from Valdosta, Georgia, is the No. 63 overall recruit in the ESPN Junior 300. He chose Texas A&M ahead of his junior season at Georgia's Lowndes High School amid summer interest from a slew of Power 4 programs including Florida, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The first member of Elko's 2027 recruiting class, Johnson lands as the latest piece in the Aggies' growing collection of future quarterback talent.

Texas A&M's 2025 quarterback room includes four-star freshman Brady Hart, who reclassed from the 2026 cycle and flipped to the Aggies from Michigan last November. In 2026, the Aggies hold the pledge of four-star passer Helaman Casuga (No. 296 in the 2026 ESPN 300), a highly productive, multi-year starter quarterback from Utah's Corner Canyon High School.

Redshirt sophomore Marcel Reed will embark on his first full season as Texas A&M's starting quarterback when the Aggies host UTSA on Aug. 30 at Kyle Field. Casuga stands as one of 15 ESPN 300 prospect committed to Texas A&M's third-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the midst of Elko's second full recruiting cycle in charge of the program.

Johnson took unofficial visits to Texas A&M and Florida State, among other campus trips, earlier this summer. This fall, he'll be a second-year starter at Lowndes High School after going 10-2 in 2024 while throwing for 1,799 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added another 318 yards and three scores on the ground.

Johnson follows Ohio State quarterback pledge Brady Edmunds (No. 81 overall) as the second commit among ESPN's top five quarterback prospects in the 2027 class. No. 14 overall recruit Elijah Haven -- the lone five-star quarterback in the latest ESPN Junior 300 -- and fellow top-100 recruits Kavian Bryant (No. 48) and Peyton Houston (No. 77) will continue to draw attention from top programs this fall.