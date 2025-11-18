Offensive line recruit Kevin Brown announces his commitment to West Virginia on "The Pat McAfee Show" and celebrates by lighting a couch on fire. (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

West Virginia and coach Rich Rodriguez secured a massive commitment in the 2026 class Tuesday from four-star offensive tackle Kevin Brown, who will land as the Mountaineers' highest-ranked signee in at least 15 years.

No. 78 in the 2026 SC Next 300, Brown is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He previously spent more than a year committed to Penn State's incoming recruiting class before reopening his process following the firing of coach James Franklin last month.

Brown, whose father is former West Virginia offensive lineman Tim Brown, announced his pledge to the Mountaineers over finalists Ohio State and North Carolina on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN. He then commemorated the moment on-air by setting a couch on fire outside his family's home in a nod to one of the school's most cherished and controversial traditions.

He is the first SC Next 300 pledge in West Virginia's 2026 class, which includes 28 high school commits in the late stages of the program's full recruiting cycle since Rodriguez returned last December. When Brown signs during the early signing period Dec. 3-5, he'll arrive as West Virginia's highest-ranked addition since eventual three-time all-conference quarterback Geno Smith joined the program in the 2009 class.

Brown, a multisport athlete with potential to earn early playing next fall, initially committed to the in-state Nittany Lions in July 2024. He stood as Penn State's second-ranked 2026 pledge when Franklin was fired in his 12th season with the program on Oct. 12, and Brown remained publicly committed to the Nittany Lions until this past Sunday.

Brown, however, visited both Ohio State and West Virginia over the past month. North Carolina was another program to emerge with significant late interest in ESPN's No. 13 offensive tackle prior to his commitment to the Mountaineers.

"They have a long-term plan there," Tim Brown, who played under Rodriguez in the early 2000s, recently told ESPN. "You see all the programs that are being built and the support that they get. West Virginia didn't have that and now they have it. This could be an up-and-coming thing. And Kevin really feels that."

Brown began Tuesday as ESPN's top-ranked uncommitted offensive tackle for 2026. Former Virginia Tech pledge Thomas Wilder remains as the lone uncommitted offensive line prospect in the cycle.