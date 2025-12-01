James Franklin tells Pat McAfee how his coaching experiences have prepared him to take over at Virginia Tech. (2:06)

Four-star quarterback Troy Huhn, ESPN's No. 10 pocket passer in the 2026 cycle, announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on Monday, reuniting with coach James Franklin as the latest former Penn State pledge to join the Hokies' incoming recruiting class.

Hunh, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect from San Marcos, California, began Monday as the top uncommitted quarterback in the SC Next 2026 ESPN 300.

Intially committed to Penn State in June 2024, Huhn decommitted on Oct. 16 -- four days after the program fired Franklin. Huhn's decision to join the Hokies arrived hours after Cole Bergeron, the nation's 34th-ranked pocket passer, decommitted from Virginia Tech on Monday.

Huhn competed in the Elite 11 Finals in June and projects as a prototypical, big-armed pocket passer at the next level. He completed 75% of his passes for 2,438 yards and 29 touchdowns and added eight rushing scores in his senior season at California's Mission Hills High School.

He took an official visit to Virginia Tech on Nov. 22 and drew additional late interest from Stanford.

Huhn now marks the fifth overall former Penn State commit to land with the Hokies since they hired Franklin, who spent 12 seasons with the Nittany Lions. Those include No. 13 overall running back Messiah Mickens (No. 141 overall), athlete Pierce Petersohn (No. 293) and offensive line pledges Marlen Bright and Roseby Lubintus.

Ahead of this week's three-day signing period, ESPN sources expect Virginia Tech to continue building its 2026 class with another pair of Penn State-linked recruits -- wide receiver Davion Brown and safety Matt Sieg -- among the program's top targets. The Hokies are also battling Maryland for offensive tackle Thomas Wilder (No. 222 overall), who pulled his commitment from Virginia Tech after the program fired coach Brent Pry in September.