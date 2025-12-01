Open Extended Reactions

New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield landed his first major recruiting win in charge of the Razorbacks on Monday with a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Danny Beale, the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Arkansas in the 2026 class.

Beale, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defender from Cherry Valley, Arkansas, is the No. 108 prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300. He initially committed to Oklahoma State in June before pulling his pledge from the Cowboys and reopening his recruitment on Oct. 15.

Beale, who announced his commitment via social media, now stands as the lone top 300 commit in Arkansas' 2026 class.

Beale's Razorbacks pledge landed little more than 24 hours after Arkansas announced Silverfield, 46, as the school's new head coach after six seasons leading Memphis.

Silverfield replaces former Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who was fired five games into the 2025 season. Under interim coach Bobby Petrino, the Razorbacks dropped each of their final seven games, sealing a 2-10 finish with a 31-17 loss to Missouri over the weekend.

Silverfield tallied a record of 50-25 and emerged as an impressive recruiter while leading Memphis from 2020-25. In his last full cycle with the program last fall, Silverfield landed the Tigers' first two ESPN 300 commits since 2017, including four-quarterback Antwaan Hill, No. 95 in the 2025 ESPN 300 and the highest-ranked high school signee in program history.

Beale, ESPN's No. 7 defensive tackle, remained one of the top uncommitted defenders in the 2026 cycle following his exit from Oklahoma State's incoming class. Sources told ESPN that Missouri and Ole Miss Rebels had been among the leading contenders in his process in recent weeks.

Beale's commitment kicked off a run of in-state pledges for Silverfield and Arkansas on Monday, two days out from the start of the early signing period for the 2026 class. Shortly after Beale's announcement, the Razorbacks secured the commitment of three-star linebacker Jakore Smith, who pulled his pledge from Oklahoma on Nov. 24.

Four-star running back Terry Hodges followed next into Arkansas' incoming signing class, flipping his commitment from Missouri.

Upon Beale's pledge, defensive end Jordan Carter (No. 57 overall) and defensive tackle Dylan Berymon (No. 206) remain as the last uncommitted defenders in the 2026 ESPN 300. The three-day early signing period -- which runs from Dec. 3-5 -- opens on Wednesday.