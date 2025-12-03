Open Extended Reactions

Four-star defensive end Jordan Carter, ESPN's top uncommitted defender in the 2026 class, picked Tennessee over Auburn and Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Carter, a former Texas A&M commit from Douglasville, Georgia, picked the Vols in a ceremony at Douglas County High School. He joins Tennessee as the program's top-ranked defender and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle.

He is ranked No. 57 in the SC Next 2026 ESPN 300.

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Carter is one of the most explosive pass rushers across the 2026 class. He was credited with 83 tackles and 18 sacks in his senior season at Douglas County this fall, ultimately closing his high school career with 44 total sacks and 51 tackles for loss.

Carter initially committed to Texas A&M during his junior season in October 2024 and spent more than a year in the Aggies' incoming recruiting class before pulling his pledge on Nov. 1. Following his decommitment, Carter took visits with each of his finalists last month, including a visit to Tennessee for the program's 42-9 win over New Mexico State.

The Vols signed 11 of the 12 ESPN pledges committed to the nation's No. 9 recruiting class Wednesday, a group headlined by No. 3 pocket passer Faizon Brandon (No. 9 overall) and five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys (No. 10).

Carter is the seventh ESPN 300 defender headed to Tennessee in 2026, rounding out a defensive line class that features defensive end signees Hezekiah Harris (No. 137 overall) and Zach Groves (No. 270) along with defensive tackle Dereon Albert (No. 296). The Vols also hold signatures from four-star athlete Joel Wyatt -- expected to play defensive back at the next level -- and top 10 outside linebacker T.J White (No. 105) and Brayden Rouse (No. 129).

Four-star pass catcher Salesi Moa, ESPN's No. 6 wide receiver, was the only member of the program's 2026 class who did not sign Wednesday. Moa is the No. 38 prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300 and has garnered flip interest from Michigan and Utah over the past month.