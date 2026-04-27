Florida lands Peyton Miller, No. 1 center in 2027 recruiting class

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The Florida Gators continued their momentum on the high school recruiting trail Monday with a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, ESPN's No. 1 center in the class of 2027.

Miller, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound recruit from Anna, Texas, is the No. 68 overall prospect in the SC Next 300. He announced his pledge to the Gators during a live appearance with Dave Campbell's Texas Football on Monday afternoon, picking Florida over Texas Tech, Clemson and SMU, among other finalists, following visits with each program this spring.

Miller's commitment hands the Gators another recruiting win in the 2027 offensive line class, which has emerged as a clear priority for first-year coach Jon Sumrall and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein this spring.

Earlier this month, five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller, ESPN's top-ranked offensive tackle and No. 4 overall recruit in the cycle, committed to the Gators. If he signs later this year, he'll be the program's highest-ranked signee since Martez Ivey in the 2015 class.

Miller is a three-sport athlete at Anna High School, competing in football, wrestling and track and field. A versatile lineman with standout size, Miller projects as a high-upside offensive line prospect capable of playing both center and guard at the college level.

The Gators have landed seven of their 10 commitments for 2027 since April 1, including Hiller, Miller, four-star quarterback Davin Davidson (No. 118 overall) and South Carolina flip cornerback Aamaury Fountain (No. 300). Four-star receiver Anthony Jennings (No. 231) announced his commitment to the program over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland and Syracuse on Saturday. The Gators also received a pledge from three-star defensive lineman De'Voun Kendrick out of Tampa, Florida.