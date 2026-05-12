Oluwasemilore Olubobola, No. 42 recruit, commits to Notre Dame

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Notre Dame landed its highest-ranked pledge in the 2027 recruiting cycle Tuesday with a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, who is No. 42 in the SC Next 300.

Olubobola, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman from Jersey City, New Jersey, is ESPN's seventh-ranked offensive tackle prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit from New Jersey in the Class of 2027. He announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over Miami and Texas A&M during a ceremony at New Jersey's Saint Peter's Preparatory School on Tuesday morning.

His pledge continues an impressive spring recruiting run for Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman and his staff, who have added eight commitments since March 30. That group includes quarterback Wonderful Monds IV (No. 208), defensive end Aidan O'Neil (No. 259) and safety Zayden Gamble (No. 185).

Olubobola's pledge could also mark the start of a productive week on the recruiting trail for the Fighting Irish with several priority targets expected to announce decisions in the coming days.

Four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell (No. 57) is set to pick between Arizona State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Missouri on Wednesday afternoon, and fifth-ranked defensive tackle David Folorunsho (No. 66 overall) is scheduled to announces his commitment Friday. Four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt (No. 40) is also nearing a decision, sources told ESPN, with the Fighting Irish heavily in the mix alongside Auburn, Florida and Penn State.

Olubobola made his first trip to Notre Dame for the spring game in April as part of a string of unofficial visits that included stops at Florida, Nebraska, Miami, Ohio State, Rutgers and Texas A&M. He now headlines a Fighting Irish offensive line class that also features top 300 offensive tackle James Halter (No. 155) and four-star offensive guard Richie Flanigan.