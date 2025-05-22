2024 USA Collegiate Softball Player of the Year NiJaree Canady, now at Texas Tech, is reshaping college softball through her dominance and NIL presence. (7:59)

The stage for the 2025 NCAA softball super regionals is set, and it is full of talent. A few of the nation's best hitters and pitchers across the remaining 16 teams are looking for a shot at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

No. 2-seed Oklahoma will host a No. 15-seed Alabama team that looks to spoil the Sooners' five-peat quest with its talented roster. And No. 5-seed Florida State and No. 12-seed Texas Tech will lean on star power in its matchup.

This year's top seeds aren't the only ones with loaded squads. Nebraska has one of the best two-way players in the country, and Liberty rides into the weekend fresh off its historic regionals performance.

From aces to powerful sluggers to pesky defenders, here are the must-watch players on every remaining super regionals team.

Jump to a super regional:

Tallahassee | Austin | Gainesville

Columbia | Norman | Knoxville

Fayetteville | Eugene

Tallahassee Super Regional

No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 5 Florida State (Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

NiJaree Canady, RHP/UTL, Texas Tech

Canady was primarily known for her dominance in the circle in her first two seasons at Stanford -- and rightfully so. Now, in her first season at Texas Tech, Canady is excelling behind the plate, too. She leads the Red Raiders with 10 home runs and a .716 slugging percentage. The reigning USA Collegiate Player of the Year and top-three finalist for this year's award also boasts the second-best ERA in the nation (0.92) with 272 strikeouts.

Isa Torres, INF, Florida State

In 58 starts, Torres leads the Seminoles with a .448 batting average thanks to her 95 hits -- third most in the nation. She has also made her mark as a power hitter with nine homers and a .656 slugging percentage. On defense, she has solidified herself as one of the best shortstops in the nation. Torres has a .963 fielding percentage with just seven errors and 72 putouts.

Austin Super Regional

No. 11 Clemson at No. 6 Texas (Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Maddie Moore, INF, Clemson

Moore ranks top-two in almost every offensive category for the Tigers. She has a team-high 16 home runs and 66 RBIs -- a single-season record for Clemson. She ranks second behind Alex Brown with a .417 batting average and 75 hits. She's also a speedster with 51 career stolen bases -- the most in Clemson history.

Reese Atwood, C, Texas

Atwood is once again excellent in the batter's box for the Longhorns. She leads the nation with 84 RBIs after recording 90 RBIs last season. She seeks to become the fourth player in Division I softball history to have multiple seasons with 90-plus RBIs. Atwood played a big role in helping Texas make it through the Austin Regional; she had 13 RBIs and three home runs across three games last weekend.

play 0:42 Reese Atwood blasts a home run Reese Atwood (Texas) with a Spectacular Hit Michigan, 05/17/2025

Gainesville Super Regional

Georgia at No. 3 Florida (Friday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2)

Taylor Shumaker, OF, Florida

Shumaker is the most powerful hitter on the Gators' roster with 21 home runs and a .817 slugging percentage. She's tied for the second-most RBIs (83) and fifth-most runs (70) in the nation. According to ESPN Research, Shumaker needs four more RBIs to pass Jocelyn Erickson (86 in 2024) for the most in a season in Florida history, and she has her sights on becoming the third freshman in Division I softball history to record 90 RBIs. It's hard to believe that Shumaker is just a freshman with those numbers.

Jaydyn Goodwin, INF/OF, Georgia

In 58 starts, Goodwin has bested all of her previous career highs on offense. She boasts a .344 batting average and leads the team with 11 home runs and 62 hits. In the Durham Regional finale, Goodwin smashed an eighth-inning leadoff homer to help keep the Bulldogs' season alive.

Columbia Super Regional

No. 9 UCLA at No. 8 South Carolina (Friday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Jordan Woolery, INF, UCLA

Woolery is in the midst of the best season of her career. She has hit 22 homers, 82 RBIs with a .423 batting average. The Big Ten All-First Team selection also boasts a .513 on-base percentage -- the Bruins' second-best mark -- in 62 starts. Woolery's a dangerous pairing with Megan Grant, who both have a combined 161 RBIs this season -- the most by a UCLA duo in a season in program history.

Arianna Rodi, INF, South Carolina

The Gamecocks are fresh off a Columbia Regional in which they outscored opponents 16-2. Rodi is a part of why South Carolina is one of the hottest-hitting teams in the nation. Her 17 home runs are a single-season South Carolina record, with 12 go-ahead dingers. She also leads the program with 53 RBIs in 146 at-bats.

Norman Super Regional

No. 15 Alabama at No. 2 Oklahoma (Friday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Audrey Vandagriff, OF, Alabama

Vandagriff has brought speed to Tuscaloosa. The freshman ranks second in the nation with 50 stolen bases, and her .507 on-base percentage leads the team. She also boasts a .406 batting average with 69 hits and tops off her stats with six home runs.

Sam Landry, RHP, Oklahoma

After the Sooners graduated last year's ace, Kelly Maxwell, they needed someone to step up. And Landry, a transfer from Louisiana, has done just that. In 160⅔ innings pitched, she leads the team with a 2.00 ERA and 165 strikeouts. The 2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year also helped Oklahoma to a 22-4 record when in the circle.

play 1:22 Sam Landry highlights trust in her Oklahoma teammates After the No. 2 Sooners' win over Boston, Landry discusses how she was able to "work through the zone" and attack hitters because she can rely on the defense behind her.

Knoxville Super Regional

Nebraska at No. 7 Tennessee (Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Jordy Bahl, RHP/UTL, Nebraska

The season that Bahl is having is incredible. She powered her way back to the diamond after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in 2024, and now she's a top-three finalist for USA Collegiate Player of the Year and was the first player to be named Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year in the same season. Behind the plate, she broke Nebraska's single-season home run record (23) and is fifth in the nation with a .472 batting average. In the circle, her 1.58 ERA is good for ninth best and her 270 strikeouts are the fifth most in 186⅓ innings of work. Bahl joins Canady as one of the best two-way players in the game.

Karlyn Pickens, RHP, Tennessee

The Lady Volunteers flamethrower is one of softball's most feared pitchers for good reason. Pickens made headlines earlier this college softball season for tossing a 78.2 mph strike -- the fastest recorded pitch in softball history. She has the best ERA in the nation at 0.90 and ranks sixth with 252 strikeouts. She's coming off an impressive regionals showing where she stifled the hot bats of Ohio State, the nation's home run leader. In 9.0 innings of work against the Buckeyes, she didn't give up a home run and allowed just five hits.

Fayetteville Super Regional

Ole Miss at No. 4 Arkansas (Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Lexie Brady, C, Ole Miss

The Rebels are in the midst of a standout season. They've smashed a program-record 63 home runs -- 11 in the Tucson Regional -- and it's Brady leading the way with a single-season record 16 homers. She's also solid behind the plate; Brady owns a .987 fielding percentage with just four errors and 272 putouts.

Bri Ellis, INF, Arkansas

What Ellis has done in her senior season has been remarkable. The Razorbacks star has a career-high 26 home runs and 72 RBIs. The 2025 SEC Player of the Year has a 1.787 OPS, which ranks first nationally and is the third highest in a season since 2005 (in a minimum 100 at-bats) behind Georgia Tech's Jen Yee (2.002 OPS in 2010) and Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (1.881 OPS in 2022), according to ESPN Research.

play 1:46 Arkansas' Bri Ellis: 'As long as there is a strike left its our game' Ellis gives her teammates credit for stepping up and being effective in critical moments for the No. 4 Razorbacks in a game where she was walked four times.

Eugene Super Regional

Liberty at No. 16 Oregon (Friday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Rachel Roupe, OF, Liberty

Liberty's historic path to the super regionals couldn't have happened without Roupe. In Games 6 and 7 of the Bryan-College Station Regional, she smashed nine RBIs and three home runs. And that was nothing new. Roupe is the commander of the Flames' offense with a team-leading 23 homers and 73 RBIs. On defense, she boasts a .987 fielding percentage with just one error and 72 putouts.

Kai Luschar, OF, Oregon

Luschar is a speedster, sitting as the national leader in stolen bases with 58 on 65 attempts. The Ducks' leadoff hitter and fifth-year senior set career highs in batting average (.412) and RBIs (21) in 59 starts.