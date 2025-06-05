Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be donning plenty of distinct swag in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series this week, courtesy of alum Patrick Mahomes.

With the Red Raiders chasing a historic first national title, Mahomes sent the team fresh personalized gear -- from varsity-style jackets to new shoes.

It's far from the first time that Mahomes has shown his support for Texas Tech softball this season.

The superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been a vocal fan throughout the spring, taking to social media repeatedly as the squad won the Big 12 championship and progressed to Oklahoma City to play in the series.

The Red Raiders fell 2-1 to the Texas Longhorns in the first game of the championship series Wednesday night. They'll look to even the series and force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.