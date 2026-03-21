Florida State's Isa Torres sets NCAA record with hit in 14 straight at-bats

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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State's Isa Torres set an NCAA record by getting a hit in each of her last 14 at-bats.

Torres continued her streak and set the record Friday by going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and two RBIs in Florida State's 12-2 victory over Cal.

The previous NCAA record of 13 consecutive hits was shared by four players: Boston University's April Setterlund (2010), Norfolk State's Haley Ward (2013), Nevada's Jennifer Purcell (2016) and Wichita State's Sydney McKinney (2023).

Torres has reached base in each of her last 21 plate appearances, which represents the third-longest streak in NCAA history. She has 27 hits in her last 30 at-bats.

For the season, Torres owns a .662 (49-of-74) batting average with a .716 on-base percentage.