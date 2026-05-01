Who has hit the most home runs in an NCAA softball season?

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Oklahoma softball brought power to the 2026 season, breaking its own record set in 2021 for most home runs in a single Division I campaign. (The Sooners have 169 on the year.) The long-ball barrage has been led by freshman catcher Kendall Wells, who is on the verge of tying the single-season home run mark set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995.

Here is a look at the NCAA softball players with the most home runs in a single season.

Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1995, 37

Kendall Wells, Oklahoma, 2026, 36

Karli Spaid, Miami (Ohio), 2024, 36

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2022, 34

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2021, 34

Addison Barnard, Wichita State, 2022, 33

Lexie Elkins, Louisiana, 2015, 32

Camilla Carrera, UTEP, 2012, 32

Stacie Chambers, Arizona, 2009, 31

Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, 2025, 31

Stacey Nuveman, UCLA, 1999, 31

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