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          Who has hit the most home runs in an NCAA softball season?

          Kendall Wells and Oklahoma softball hit a record number of home runs in 2026 season. Chad Hamilton/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          May 1, 2026, 08:01 PM

          Oklahoma softball brought power to the 2026 season, breaking its own record set in 2021 for most home runs in a single Division I campaign. (The Sooners have 169 on the year.) The long-ball barrage has been led by freshman catcher Kendall Wells, who is on the verge of tying the single-season home run mark set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995.

          Here is a look at the NCAA softball players with the most home runs in a single season.

          • Laura Espinoza, Arizona, 1995, 37

          • Kendall Wells, Oklahoma, 2026, 36

          • Karli Spaid, Miami (Ohio), 2024, 36

          • Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2022, 34

          • Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma, 2021, 34

          • Addison Barnard, Wichita State, 2022, 33

          • Lexie Elkins, Louisiana, 2015, 32

          • Camilla Carrera, UTEP, 2012, 32

          • Stacie Chambers, Arizona, 2009, 31

          • Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, 2025, 31

          • Stacey Nuveman, UCLA, 1999, 31

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