The road to the men's Frozen Four is heating up as the regular season winds down and conference tournaments get underway.

The 16-team NCAA field will be announced March 19 (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU), with the regionals scheduled for March 23-26 and the Frozen Four set for April 6 and 8 in Tampa, Florida.

The winners of the six conference tournaments -- Atlantic, Big Ten, CCHA, ECAC, Hockey East and NCHC -- and 10 at-large teams will make up the 16-team field. The at-large teams are determined by the PairWise rankings.

The winner of the Atlantic will fall outside the PairWise top 16 as RIT, the league's regular-season champion and highest-ranked team, enters the weekend at No. 22. And there are other potential bid stealers out there, particularly in Hockey East, where only Boston University sits on the right side of the bubble entering the weekend.

Here is a look at all six conference tournaments, with schedules and results to be updated as games are played.

Atlantic

RIT snapped AIC's four-year run as the Atlantic Hockey regular-season champ. In a new format this season, the top eight teams of the 10-team league qualify for the league tournament. The top four seeds host best-of-three quarterfinal series. The four quarterfinal winners advance to the best-of-three semifinals, with those winners moving on to the single-game final, all on campus sites.

Quarterfinals, March 3-5

No. 8 Mercyhurst at No. 1 RIT -- Game 1: RIT wins, 5-0; Game 2: RIT wins, 4-3 (OT)

No. 7 Holy Cross at No. 2 AIC -- Game 1: AIC wins, 3-1; Game 2: Holy Cross wins, 4-3; Game 3: Holy Cross wins, 4-3 (OT)

No. 6 Niagara at No. 3 Sacred Heart -- Game 1: Sacred Heart wins, 3-1; Game 2: Niagara wins, 4-1; Game 3: Niagara wins, 7-3

No. 5 Army at No. 4 Canisius -- Game 1: Canisius wins, 5-2; Game 2: Army wins, 1-0 (OT); Game 3: Canisius wins, 3-0

Semifinals, March 10-12: Holy Cross at RIT; Niagara at Canisius

Final, March 18: At higher remaining seed

Big Ten

Minnesota, the Big Ten regular-season champion for the second year in a row, gets a bye into the semifinals. Seeds 2-7 play best-of-three quarterfinal series before the single-game semis and final, all on campus sites.

Quarterfinals, March 3-5

No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan -- Game 1: Michigan wins, 6-5 (OT); Game 2: Michigan wins, 7-4

No. 6 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State -- Game 1: Ohio State wins, 5-1; Game 2: Penn State wins, 2-1 (OT); Game 3: Ohio State wins, 3-1

No. 5 Michigan State at No. 4 Notre Dame -- Game 1: ND wins, 1-0; Game 2: Michigan St. wins, 4-2; Game 3: Michigan St. wins, 4-2

Semifinals, March 11: Michigan State at No. 1 Minnesota; Ohio State at Michigan

Final, March 18: At higher remaining seed

CCHA

Minnesota State claimed its sixth straight CCHA regular-season title and is the No. 1 seed. Best-of-three quarterfinals will be hosted by the top four seeds, followed by single-game semifinals and final, all on campus sites.

Quarterfinals, March 3-5

No. 8 Lake Superior State at No. 1 Minnesota State -- Game 1: Minn. St. wins, 6-1; Game 2: Minn. St. wins, 2-1

No. 7 St. Thomas at No. 2 Michigan Tech -- Game 1: Michigan Tech wins, 1-0; Game 2: Michigan Tech wins, 5-4

No. 6 Ferris State at No. 3 Bowling Green -- Game 1: Ferris St. wins, 4-3 (OT); Game 2: Ferris St. wins, 2-1 (OT)

No. 5 Bemidji State at No. 4 Northern Michigan -- Game 1: N. Mich. wins, 7-3; Game 2: N. Mich. wins, 2-1 (OT)

Semifinals, March 11: Ferris State at Minnesota State; Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech

Final, March 18: At higher remaining seed

ECAC

With a 20-2 league record, top-seeded Quinnipiac was the first ECAC team since 1988-89 to post 20 wins in the regular season. The top four teams receive first-round byes, with seeds 5-12 playing single games in the first round. After a reseed, the top four seeds host best-of-three quarterfinal series. Winners move on to single-game semifinals and final. (All games available on ESPN+.)

First round, March 3: No. 5 Colgate 5, No. 12 Dartmouth 3

First round, March 4: No. 6 Clarkson 5, No. 11 Brown 1; No. 9 Princeton 6, No. 8 Union 4; No. 10 Yale 4, No. 7 Rensselaer 1

Quarterfinals, March 10-12: Yale at No. 1 Quinnipiac; Princeton at No. 2 Harvard; Clarkson at No. 3 Cornell; Colgate at No. 4 St. Lawrence

Semifinals, March 17: at Lake Placid, New York

Final, March 18: at Lake Placid, New York

Hockey East

Boston University claimed the regular-season title in Hockey East and is the only team in the league assured of making the NCAA tournament. Everyone else likely needs to play their win by winning the conference tournament, which is single elimination throughout. Seeds 6-11 play in the first round, then the eight remaining teams are reseeded for the quarterfinals. Winners move on to the semifinals and final. (All games available on ESPN+.)

First round, March 8: No. 11 Vermont at No. 6 Maine; No. 10 New Hampshire at No. 7 Providence; No. 9 UMass at No. 8 Boston College

Quarterfinals, March 11: No. 5 UMass-Lowell at No. 4 UConn; TBD at No. 1 Boston University; TBD at No. 2 Merrimack; TBD at No. 3 Northeastern

Semifinals, March 17: at TD Garden, Boston

Final, March 18: at TD Garden, Boston

NCHC

Defending national champion Denver wrapped up the NCHC regular-season title, with Western Michigan and St. Cloud State both in good position for NCAA at-large spots. The top four seeds host best-of-three quarterfinal series, then the winners move on to the single-game semifinals and final.

Quarterfinals, March 10-12: No. 8 Miami (Ohio) at No. 1 Denver; No. 7 Colorado College at No. 2 Western Michigan; No. 6 North Dakota at No. 3 Omaha; No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth at No. 4 St. Cloud State

Semifinals, March 17: at Xcel Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

Final, March 18: at Xcel Center, St. Paul, Minnesota