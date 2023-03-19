KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Kate Douglass was involved in two more American records and Virginia dominated once again at the NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championship on Saturday, winning the team title for the third consecutive year.

Douglass lowered her American record in the 200-meter breaststroke and swam a leg on Virginia's record-setting 400-yard freestyle relay team.

UVA joins Texas, Stanford, Georgia and Auburn as three-peat champions. The Cavaliers totaled 541.5 points with 11 total wins, sweeping all five relay races and adding six individual champions. Virginia becomes just the fourth program to win all five relays at the NCAAs.

Douglass led UVA with three individual wins, winning the 200-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard breaststroke, all in NCAA, American and US Open record times.

Douglass' 200-meter breaststroke time of 2:01.29 was nearly two full seconds in front of Anna Elendt of Texas (2:03.26). Virginia's Ella Nelson was third in 2:04.33.

Texas finished second with 414.5 points and Stanford third with 333. Louisville, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida and North Carolina rounded out the top 10.

Virginia's 400-yard freestyle relay team of Gretchen Walsh, Douglass, Lexi Cuomo and Alex Walsh established an American record of 3:06.91. Stanford was second in 3:08.83 with Louisville third in 3:08.92.

Gretchen Walsh won the 100-yard freestyle in 45.61 seconds. Torri Huske of Stanford was second in 46.46 and Maggie MacNeil of LSU was third in 46.58.

Texas took first and third in the 200-yard butterfly with champion Emma Sticklen (1:49.95) and bronze medalist Kelly Pash (1:51.89). Virginia's Alex Walsh finished second in 1:50.23.

Kensey McMahon of Alabama won the 1600 freestyle with a time of 15:43.84. Indiana's Ching Hwee Gan was second in 15:46.28 and Paige McKenna of Wisconsin was third at 15:48.71.

Stanford freshman Claire Curzan won the 200-yard backstroke in 1:47.64, followed by Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin (1:49.28) in second and Isabelle Stadden of California (1:49.38) in third.

USC's Nike Agunbiade won platform diving with a score of 277.80. Jordan Skilken of Texas was second and Maycey Vieta of Purdue placed third.