MINNEAPOLIS -- Texas won its fourth consecutive 800-yard freestyle relay on Wednesday night at the NCAA men's swimming and diving championships.

Luke Hobson (1:29.63), Coby Carrozza (1:30.50), Peter Larson (1:33.14), and Carson Foster (1:30.15) finished the 800 free relay in an NCAA record time of 6:03.42. Arizona State finished second at 6:05.08, with Leon Marchand anchoring in a 1:28.42 -- the fastest split in history.

Texas finished 12th in the 200-yard medley relay with a season-best 1:22.94.

Kacper Stokowski, Mason Hunter, Nyls Korstanje and David Curtiss secured North Carolina State's first program victory in the 200-yard medley relay. N.C. State crushed the NCAA record with a time of 1:20.67 -- breaking Florida's record 1:21.13 last year -- and Arizona State took second at 1:21.07 for a school record.

Arizona State leads the standings of the four-day competition with 68 points after a pair of second-place finishes. N.C. State is second with 66 and California third with 62.

Thursday's events include the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard IM, 1-meter diving and the 50-yard freestyle.