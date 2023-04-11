How to watch the 2023 women's gymnastics championships

After a thrilling season of competition, the 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championships are here. California, Denver, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah will face off in the final showdown.

What are the NCAA women's gymnastics championships?

The NCAA championships determine the top collegiate women's gymnastics team in the country. Per the NCAA website, the championships consist of eight teams as well as four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists who were not members of a qualifying team.

Where will this year's event be held?

The 2023 championships will be hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

What is the event schedule/How can I watch the action?

Thursday:

Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. ET

(No. 3 Florida, No. 4 California, No. 6 LSU, and No. 8 Denver)

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m. ET

(No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Utah, No. 5 UCLA, and No. 7 Kentucky)

Main coverage simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Saturday:

Championship, 4 p.m. ET

Main coverage simulcast on ESPN+ and ABC, streaming via ESPN3 on the ESPN App

What makes this year's championship stand out?

Two weeks ago, superstar Trinity Thomas was forced to withdraw during the first day of regionals after a lower leg injury. 2021 national champ Michigan didn't qualify for the regionals. Cal earned the top score at the regionals, while reigning champ Oklahoma had two tough falls on beam. The regionals brought many twists and turns. Our ESPN experts made their championship picks, but they're ready for surprises!

How can I access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

ESPN is proud to stream women's gymnastics events. Check out this college sports hub page for all of the latest news on your favorite college teams.