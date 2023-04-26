Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes has been transferred out of the intensive care unit as he continues to recover after experiencing what the school referred to as a "medical event" Saturday night in Fresno, California.

Barnes, 60, is now in the cardiac recovery unit of a Fresno hospital. He was set to be honored during an awards ceremony at Fresno State, where he played basketball, when he fell ill. Barnes received medical care on site before being transported to Saint Agnes Medical Center.

"I am so thankful for the incredible immediate medical response that I received Saturday night, as well as the outstanding ongoing care provided at Saint Agnes Medical Center," Barnes said in a statement Tuesday. "I also have been blessed by the outpouring of love, care and support shown me and my family by members of Beaver Nation, the Fresno State community, friends and athletics colleagues from across the nation. Such support contributes greatly to the Barnes' family and my own recovery. I look forward to seeing you all soon."

Barnes has led Oregon State's athletic department since December 2016 following AD stints at Pitt and Utah State. He helped Fresno State to two NCAA tournaments as an all-conference player, and played professionally in Germany before beginning his administrative career. Barnes also has served as athletic director at Humboldt State and Eastern Washington.

"All of us within the Oregon State University community are very grateful for the medical care that Scott continues to receive and we all are encouraged by the progress in his condition that is being seen," Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy said in a statement Sunday night. "Scott and his family are beloved members of the OSU community. His contributions to the university and OSU Athletics are significant and benefit so many."